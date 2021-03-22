How a Burmese immigrant profited by flipping cheap oil leases from Trump auctions

A Myanmar-born U.S. perfume entrepreneur became a curiosity last year when she became the nation’s top buyer of oil-and-gas leases at the Trump administration’s federal auctions, despite having no apparent energy background.

Since July, Levi Sap Nei Thang has spent about $3.7 million on nearly 300 government leases covering 133,000 acres in 12 states. She told Reuters at the time that she was keen to produce oil on the parcels.

A Reuters examination of her dealings reveals she pursued a different strategy: selling the leases to other Burmese immigrants at inflated prices after billing them as great investments on social media, according to interviews with seven buyers and others familiar with her business, along with sales agreements and leasing documents they provided.

Reuters confirmed four cases in which Thang sold one or more drilling leases to Burmese immigrants for prices ranging from one-and-a-half to 13 times what she paid. Thang made nearly $335,000 in the cases reviewed by Reuters, buying the leases for about $215,000 and selling them almost immediately for more than $550,000.