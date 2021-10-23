Mexico probing allegations of forced labor at tomato export firms

MEXICO CITY — Mexico’s government said on Friday that it has established a working group to investigate allegations of forced labor at two tomato export firms, after the U.S. Customs and Border Protection said it would bar imports from those firms.

The CBP said in a statement on Thursday that effective Oct. 21 its officers at all U.S. ports of entry would detain fresh tomatoes produced by the tomato farm Agropecuarios Tom S.A. de C.V., and Horticola S.A de C.V., and their subsidiaries.

CBP issued a withhold release order against Agropecuarios, Horticola and their subsidiaries based on information that reasonably indicates the use of forced labor against its workers.

Mexico’s labor ministry said it has asked the economy ministry to open a communication channel with the companies, in coordination with the National Agricultural Council, and to carry out the corresponding investigations.

“If any breach of labor regulations is identified, a plan is established to guarantee the protection of workers’ rights,” the labor ministry said.