Sacklers cited fear of OxyContin lawsuits before transferring $10 billion from their company, documents show

State officials said the documents undercut the family members’ claims. “The Sacklers told Congress they did nothing wrong,” said Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, who has sued the Sacklers and Purdue alongside nearly every other state. “The evidence tells a different story — they got rich fueling the opioid crisis and plan to walk away billionaires.”

‘We don’t want to stay’

In a February 2008 email, Mortimer D.A. Sackler urged Richard Sackler, at one point Purdue’s president, to sell their company. “Fundamentally, we don’t want to stay in this business anymore (given the horrible risks, outlooks, difficulties, etc) and I think the majority of your family feels the same way,” Mortimer said. About a week later, he again pushed for a sale: “It is simply not prudent for us to stay in the business given the future risks we are sure to face and the impact they will have on the shareholder value of the business and hence the family’s wealth.”