Tegna CEO apologizes for mistaking Black board nominee for a hotel car valet

In a letter to Tegna colleagues made public on Tuesday in a regulatory finding, Lougee said he immediately apologized to Hoffman and "felt terrible" about the matter.

"I don't condone racism of any kind, I take full responsibility for this mistake, and am truly sorry for the pain I caused Mr. Hoffman," Lougee wrote to colleagues, saying he wanted them to hear about the incident directly from him.

"If he apologized to me at the time, I don't remember it," Hoffman said.

Tegna declined to make Lougee available for comment beyond the letter. Tegna said in the regulatory filing on Tuesday that its board approached the incident with "utmost seriousness, given the concerns related by Mr. Hoffman."

It hired law firm Ropes & Gray to interview Lougee, and asked its chief human resources officer to conduct a full review of Lougee's Human Resources file.

The Virginia-based company last year created a new position of chief diversity officer reporting to Lougee.

Hoffman was one of four directors nominated to Tegna's board by hedge fund Standard General on Jan. 21.

If elected "I would be in a board room with someone who didn't see me," Hoffman said, adding that he had no animus toward Lougee and that he accepted the CEO's explanation. — Reuters