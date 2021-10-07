U.S. electronics firm struck deal to transport and hire Uyghur workers

Sony Group Corp., Samsung Electronics Co Ltd., LG Corp. and Microsoft Corp. each say in social responsibility reports they prohibit the use of forced labor in their supply chains and are taking steps to prevent it.

Sony declined to comment on specific suppliers. In a statement to Reuters, it said if any supplier is confirmed to have committed a major violation of its code of conduct, which prohibits the use of forced labor, then “Sony will take appropriate countermeasures including request for implementing corrective actions and termination of business with such supplier.”

A Microsoft spokesperson said the company takes action against any supplier that violates its code of conduct, up to termination of its business relationship, but that UEI was no longer an active supplier. “We have not used hardware from the supplier since 2016 and have had no association with the factory in question,” the spokesperson said.

A Samsung spokesman said the company prohibits its suppliers from using all forms of forced labor and requires that all employment be freely chosen. He declined to comment on UEI.

LG did not reply to requests for comment.