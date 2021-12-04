U.S. labor movement’s next frontier is the tech industry, AFL-CIO’s Shuler says

WASHINGTON — The U.S. tech sector is the next frontier for labor organizing, and its workers are starting to understand the collective power unions have, AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler said on Friday.

Shuler, speaking at the Reuters Next Conference, said the labor federation, which comprises 56 affiliated unions and 12.5 million workers, wants to enable more organizing in the tech industry under her leadership.

“What we are seeing in the tech sector is workers rising up. You look at companies like YouTube, Google, Apple. Their workers have been speaking out. They have been staging walkouts on issues like racial justice and sexual harassment,” Shuler said.

“You don’t have the collective power that you have when you have a union, and I think tech workers are starting to connect the dots,” she said.

The companies did not immediately respond to a request for comment.