If Shaun Hayes’ rise in the banking world was meteoric, his fall was even more so.

Like that rare shooting star that crashes to Earth, he left major damage in his wake: three failed banks, numerous lawsuits, a painful divorce and eventually a federal fraud conviction that would send him to prison for three years.

Hayes, 63, was released in May 2020, but his lifestyle now is much different from the one he led as a $500,000-a-year bank chief executive. He drives a St. Louis school bus and has delivered groceries for DoorDash.

In the past year, while battling cancer and other health problems, he also found time to write a book called “The Gray Choice: Lessons on My Journey from Big-time Banking to the Big House (and Back).” Hayes hopes to build a career as a motivational speaker, helping other people avoid the mistakes he made.

Back in the 1990s and early 2000s, Hayes was the golden boy of St. Louis banking. He ran corporate banking for UMB Bank at age 26 before leaving to buy a small bank in Kahoka, Missouri, which he renamed Allegiant Bank. He then made a series of acquisitions in St. Louis to grow the bank’s assets from $11 million to $2.5 billion. Allegiant’s share price quintupled in eight years before it was sold to National City, a Cleveland bank, in 2004.

The “gray choice” of the book’s title refers to the many times when Hayes blurred the lines between ethical and unethical behavior, between following the rules and stretching them. Once, for example, Allegiant was overdrawn at the Federal Reserve and nearly got shut down because a man who was going to buy $250,000 worth of loans, providing urgently needed cash, was stuck on a delayed airline flight.

Hayes was comfortable with pushing the envelope, but after leaving National City he veered from ambiguity into clear illegality.

He got involved with three troubled banks: Sun Security Bank in St. Charles County, Truman Bank in Clayton and Excel Bank in Sedalia. All three would fail, costing the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. $193 million.

Federal prosecutors said, Hayes caused Excel to buy delinquent loans on a property he co-owned and concealed other substandard loans from the bank’s board. Hayes pleaded guilty to bank fraud and misapplication of funds.

The problem, Hayes said in a recent interview, was that he started to believe in his own invincibility and no longer had trusted associates to use as a sounding board. “What I lost when Allegiant sold was great friends and partners,” he said. “I was alone at Sun, Excel and Truman. … I didn’t have that group of people around to bounce things off of and hold me accountable.”

In prison, Hayes signed up for an alcohol treatment program that would shorten his sentence and let him move from the Marion, Illinois, penitentiary to a prison camp in Pensacola, Florida. He got much more than a warmer climate: The program helped him think rationally about his actions and take responsibility for them.

Hayes owes nearly $5 million in restitution as part of his plea agreement. He isn’t paying it back very fast on a bus driver’s wages, but said he takes the debt seriously and hopes to pay more if his speaking career takes off.

“It’s a long road to redemption,” Hayes said. “My hope is that somebody reads this book and can avoid experiencing what I have gone through.”