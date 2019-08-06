Subscribe for $3 for three months
Roeslein Alternative Energy

FILE PHOTO: Starting in August 2016, St. Louis-based Roeslein Alternative Energy began distributing methane from pig manure into a national pipeline system at Ruckman Farm, near Albany, Mo. (Photo courtesy of Roeslein & Associates Inc.)

A northern Missouri project that converts hog manure into natural gas is now operational, and tapped into a pipeline system for distribution.

The "manure-to-energy" project is the result of a partnership between Smithfield Foods — which describes itself as the "world’s largest pork processor and hog producer” — and the St. Louis-based company Roeslein Alternative Energy.

Smithfield announced Monday that construction is complete on a natural gas transmission line connecting one of its hog farms to the gas distribution system in Milan, Missouri.

A similar project came online in 2016 at another Smithfield farm near Albany, Missouri.

The company has since announced a nationwide expansion of its plans to capture methane from on-site waste lagoons at its farms. It says that "over the next 10 years, Smithfield will implement 'manure-to-energy' projects across 90% of its hog finishing spaces in North Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and nearly all of its hog finishing spaces in Missouri," according to a release Monday.

Business Briefing e-newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Reporter covering energy and the environment for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch.

View comments