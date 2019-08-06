A northern Missouri project that converts hog manure into natural gas is now operational, and tapped into a pipeline system for distribution.
The "manure-to-energy" project is the result of a partnership between Smithfield Foods — which describes itself as the "world’s largest pork processor and hog producer” — and the St. Louis-based company Roeslein Alternative Energy.
Smithfield announced Monday that construction is complete on a natural gas transmission line connecting one of its hog farms to the gas distribution system in Milan, Missouri.
A similar project came online in 2016 at another Smithfield farm near Albany, Missouri.
The company has since announced a nationwide expansion of its plans to capture methane from on-site waste lagoons at its farms. It says that "over the next 10 years, Smithfield will implement 'manure-to-energy' projects across 90% of its hog finishing spaces in North Carolina, Utah, Virginia, and nearly all of its hog finishing spaces in Missouri," according to a release Monday.