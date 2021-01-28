Online investor army takes wallop with trading barriers

GameStop, the video game retailer whose 1,700% rally has been at the heart of the slugfest in the past week, initially rallied to more than $480 a share, Refinitiv data showed. It was last down around 60% at $265.

AMC's value was cut in half and Koss Corp. dropped by a third.

"The Robinhood ban on those stocks have put a pretty good end to (the rally)," said Dennis Dick, proprietary trader at Bright Trading LLC in Las Vegas. "Everybody's trying to hit the exit button at the same time."

Citing market volatility and the need to keep investors informed, Palo Alto-based Robinhood said in a blog it was halting trading of viral stocks including American Airlines, Nokia and AMC and raising margin requirements for certain securities.

Two customers sued Robinhood over the trading ban, seeking damages.

Interactive Brokers, another online trading platform, also restricted trading in those stocks.

"We do not believe this situation will subside until the exchanges and regulators halt or put certain symbols into liquidation only," it said.

Robinhood has seen business boom during the coronavirus pandemic as more home-bound consumers took to trading stocks online. The app now counts more than 13 million users.