Public gets first glimpse of Steinberg ice rink redesign at Forest Park

ST. LOUIS — Kay Tissi has fond memories of going to Steinberg ice rink when she was 7. She said she used to have a pair of skates with pink pompoms on the laces.

Now, she’s 68, and not much has changed at the outdoor rink, on the far eastern side of Forest Park.

“I want it to be bigger, better,” said Tissi, of unincorporated west St. Louis County.

She was one of about 4,000 people who have given feedback in the past year on ways to reimagine Steinberg, which opened in 1957 and is due for major upgrades.

On Saturday, preliminary concept renderings were displayed to the public for the first time at an open house hosted by the nonprofit Forest Park Forever and the city of St. Louis Department of Parks, Recreation and Forestry.

Tissi and others were pleased to see a second-story café on top of the Steinberg pavilion included in the renderings because it would provide a nice view of the rink and better open up the space to people at nearby Barnes-Jewish Hospital.

“It has so much potential,” said Rick Rosen, 73, an architect who also provided feedback. “It would be an obvious place for people from the hospital — staff, employees, outpatients — to enjoy this glorious park that is just across the street.”

The renderings also reflected requests for summer and spring activities, such as live music, outdoor markets, roller skating, festivals, splash pad and a beer garden.

Lesley Hoffarth, president and executive director of Forest Park Forever, said the main goal of the project is to utilize Steinberg as a year-round facility.

“It is full of people three to four months of the year for ice skating,” she said. “We really want to activate the space the other eight months.”

Forest Park Forever has helped the city rebuild and maintain the park since the nonprofit was founded in 1986. Today, it has a $150 million endowment and $12 million annual budget.

In 1995, the St. Louis Board of Aldermen approved a Forest Park Master Plan, which calls on Steinberg to "operate as an all-season, lighted ... recreation support facility."

Hoffarth said there have been other priorities like restoring Emerson Grand Basin, the Boathouse and the Jewel Box. She said donations will eventually be sought to pay for the Steinberg project, but it’s too soon for that. She estimated that it would be five years before construction is completed.

They are still seeking more feedback, which can be offered at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday during an online open house: forestparkforever.org/steinberg.