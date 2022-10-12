 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Report: Peabody in talks with Australian coal mining company

  • 0

Australian coal miner Coronado Global Resources confirmed on Wednesday it was in confidential discussions with Peabody Energy Corp regarding a potential "combination transaction."

The Australian, citing sources, reported on Tuesday that discussions were happening in New York, but said there was no clarity on the nature of these talks.

As of Tuesday's close, Coronado had a market capitalization of A$3.26 billion ($2.05 billion), while U.S.-based Peabody was valued at $3.80 billion.

Stocks of both coal miners have sharply rallied this year, as customers from Europe to Asia scramble for alternative sources of fuel in the aftermath of the European Union's sanctions on gas-rich Russia.

Coronado had held merger talks with U.S.-based peer Arch Resources Inc. earlier this year, but that didn't materialize into a deal. 

People are also reading…

Coronado, which owns coal mining facilities in Virginia and West Virginia state, said no agreement had been reached with Peabody and it did not divulge any details on a potential deal.

Peabody did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Rams settlement should be earning more interest for St. Louis

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News