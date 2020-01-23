Resolve to save more money

Each year, Americans promise to improve their financial situations by committing to saving more money.

Having a healthy savings account can protect us from emergencies, enhance retirement and allow for financial freedom. If you’re having trouble finding the funds to build your bank account, follow these tips to help it grow.

Assess your obligations

There are numerous expenses that Americans are required to pay. Are you sure you’re getting the best price? Limiting the monthly payments you make towards health and auto insurance, a mortgage payment and automotive loans can significantly increase the amount you save.

Check with your policy holders and lenders for options to reduce your monthly obligations. For instance, your vehicle’s insurance costs can be drastically reduced when bundling it with another policy. You may even qualify for discounts based on safe driving or meeting an age threshold.

Your mortgage can be impacted if you choose to refinance your loan. While this option isn’t right for everyone, those who meet the requirements of their lenders can receive more competitive interest rates.

Bank account fees