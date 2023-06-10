ST. LOUIS — Dot Foods says fears about safety in downtown St. Louis is the main reason why the company is moving its annual trade show to Denver next year, according to the St. Louis Business Journal.

Dot Foods – with its headquarters in Mt. Sterling, Illinois, and sales office in Chesterfield – has held a trade show in St. Louis for about 20 years, CEO Dick Tracy told the Journal. Bringing in more than 2,600 participants last year generating about $2.5 million, the annual convention has been one of the largest in the St. Louis region.

He said employees and customers have shared concerns about safety in the area for the past few years.

“It is important for us to keep increasing the number of customers and suppliers that attend our show. There is already a long list of barriers in making that happen, and we don’t need safety to be yet another one,” Tracy said.

This year’s convention will still be held June 13-15 at America’s Center, which about 2,800 people are expected to attend. Dot Foods is the largest food industry redistributor in North America.

Greater St. Louis Inc., the region's lead economic development agency, issued the following statement:

“This announcement by Dot Foods is another proof point of how critical it is that we address violent crime as a region, but also that we must increase investment in infrastructure, activation, and increased law enforcement presence in Downtown, specifically, because of its criticality to the long-term growth of the City and the entire metro.”