 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
St. Louis technology companies merge with Kentucky business
0 comments

St. Louis technology companies merge with Kentucky business

{{featured_button_text}}

ST. LOUIS ― Two St. Louis-based technology companies are merging with Louisville-based Telecom Decision Makers, the businesses announced this week.

WheelHouse Solutions, an IT consulting and managed services provider, and Clarus Communications, a technology broker, will complete the three-way merger. The companies said this deal will enable them to expand the services they provide to clients.

“After working closely with WheelHouse and Clarus the past couple years, it was clear that merging the three companies would strengthen TDM,” CEO Robert Bowling said in a statement.

Bowling will become CEO of the organization, while WheelHouse Managing Partner Chris Torbit will serve as managing partner.

All three companies will continue to operate under their existing names. No jobs will be lost, according to WheelHouse Marketing Director Tommi Davis.

"As a matter of fact, we'll probably be growing in all three locations," Davis said.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

The Bottom Line: Lack of Medicaid expansion is blow to Missouri's economy

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports