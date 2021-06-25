St. Louis technology companies merge with Kentucky business

ST. LOUIS ― Two St. Louis-based technology companies are merging with Louisville-based Telecom Decision Makers, the businesses announced this week.

WheelHouse Solutions, an IT consulting and managed services provider, and Clarus Communications, a technology broker, will complete the three-way merger. The companies said this deal will enable them to expand the services they provide to clients.

“After working closely with WheelHouse and Clarus the past couple years, it was clear that merging the three companies would strengthen TDM,” CEO Robert Bowling said in a statement.

Bowling will become CEO of the organization, while WheelHouse Managing Partner Chris Torbit will serve as managing partner.

All three companies will continue to operate under their existing names. No jobs will be lost, according to WheelHouse Marketing Director Tommi Davis.

"As a matter of fact, we'll probably be growing in all three locations," Davis said.

