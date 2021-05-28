Nicklaus: After a rough 2020, teen workers are in demand this summer

As of April, 32.8% of U.S. 16- to 19-year-olds held a job. That's up from a pandemic-driven low of 20.9% the previous April, and it's the highest employment level in nearly 13 years.

Twenty years ago, 43% of teens held jobs. More young people now opt for academic enrichment or volunteer activities during the summer, but Harrington argues that the long-term decline is mostly about lack of opportunity.

As minimum wages rose in many states, older workers took jobs once filled by teenagers. Young workers also suffered disproportionately in the recession of 2008-09; they often were the first fired and the last rehired.

Harrington thought the same thing would happen last year. Leisure and hospitality businesses, which account for 40% of teen jobs, were hurt badly by the pandemic, but Harrington said the hit to employment was less than he predicted.

Some older workers stayed off the job while collecting enhanced unemployment benefits, creating openings for teens. President Donald Trump also shut down visa programs that usually bring in foreign workers to hotels and resorts.