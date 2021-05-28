Nicklaus: After a rough 2020, teen workers are in demand this summer

The Maryland Heights Aquaport likes to have its summer staff lined up before opening weekend, but this year it's still short 25 lifeguards.
Having been closed last year, the aquatic complex had fewer returning teenage employees. COVID-19 precautions prevented city recruiters from visiting high schools, said interim parks and recreation director Adam Peper. And some parents still have concerns about their children working during a pandemic.
As a result, Aquaport had about 60 lifeguards hired on the eve of Friday's grand reopening, below its target of 85 to 100. Maryland Heights also has openings for concession workers, camp counselors and other seasonal jobs.
“We'll go on recruiting and training staff well into the summer,” Peper said.
He's not alone. The city of St. Louis is looking for lifeguards and recreation assistants, and Six Flags has increased wages in hopes of filling seasonal jobs.
Overall, summer job prospects for teenagers look even brighter than they did two years ago, before the pandemic.
“It's a very robust labor demand picture,” said Paul Harrington, director of Drexel University's Center for Labor Markets and Policy. “I'm seeing a lot of employers offering signing bonuses, and the last time we saw that in the teen labor market was in the 1980s.”
As of April, 32.8% of U.S. 16- to 19-year-olds held a job. That's up from a pandemic-driven low of 20.9% the previous April, and it's the highest employment level in nearly 13 years.
Twenty years ago, 43% of teens held jobs. More young people now opt for academic enrichment or volunteer activities during the summer, but Harrington argues that the long-term decline is mostly about lack of opportunity.
As minimum wages rose in many states, older workers took jobs once filled by teenagers. Young workers also suffered disproportionately in the recession of 2008-09; they often were the first fired and the last rehired.
Harrington thought the same thing would happen last year. Leisure and hospitality businesses, which account for 40% of teen jobs, were hurt badly by the pandemic, but Harrington said the hit to employment was less than he predicted.
Some older workers stayed off the job while collecting enhanced unemployment benefits, creating openings for teens. President Donald Trump also shut down visa programs that usually bring in foreign workers to hotels and resorts.
“The adult and foreign laborers teens usually compete with for jobs just weren't out there,” Harrington said. If that continues, he added, “I am confident we are going to get a strong rebound in teen jobs.”
That's good for America's economic future. Young workers learn all-important soft skills like showing up on time, dealing with customers and working in teams. Adults who worked in their teen years have higher earnings and more stable career paths than those who did not.
In St. Louis, the STL Youth Jobs program has worked for the last eight years to create opportunities in disadvantaged city neighborhoods. Executive Director Hillary Frey said it will serve 500 youths this summer.
That's up slightly from last year but down from 800 in 2019. This summer's participants will get hands-on experience in fields such as hospitality, retailing and health care; last summer's program was mostly virtual.
Frey said some firms didn't participate this year because they were unsure how fully they'd be open by summer. She hopes, though, that employers' complaints about a labor shortage will translate into future support.
“You can't drive down the street without seeing help-wanted signs,” she said. “We are trying to leverage that however we can.”