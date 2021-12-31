Nicklaus: After strong 3-year run, stocks are pricier but still attractive

No, says veteran investor Joe Williams, chief investment strategist at Commerce Trust Co. The gains of 2021 were fully justified by corporate profits, which are projected to grow 45% for the year.

Williams thinks the winning streak can continue. “We’re looking for strong economic growth again, which should translate into at least 10% to 15% earnings gains and perhaps more,” he said.

Stock prices are a bit rich by historical standards, but not nearly as overvalued as they were in the dot-com era. The S&P 500 sells for 21 times next year’s expected earnings, according to FactSet, above the 10-year average of 17 times.

Meanwhile, low interest rates make alternative investments less attractive. Ten-year government bonds yield just 1.5%, and bank accounts far less. “I still think there’s money that’s going to find its way into the stock market,” Williams said.

COVID-19 remains a big worry, although the widespread availability of vaccines has made the pandemic less of an economic obstacle than it was a year ago.