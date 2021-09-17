Nicklaus: As tech institutions turn 10, it's hard to imagine St. Louis without them

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

With its cast-off furniture and worn carpeting, the 12th floor of the Railway Exchange Building was not a luxury office address.

Back in 2011, though, the former May Department Stores headquarters was just the ticket for a few ambitious, but cash-starved, technology entrepreneurs. It was spacious, cheap and centrally located.

Ten years ago this month, the Railway Exchange became home to two institutions that would become mainstays of a vibrant St. Louis tech-startup movement: the Capital Innovators accelerator fund and the T-Rex technology incubator.

Between them, Capital Innovators and T-Rex have helped hundreds of firms get their start, creating thousands of jobs. And it all began because a few visionaries and civic leaders saw the potential to create a startup hub in some of downtown’s empty office space.

“I loved that office,” recalled Judy Sindecuse, chief executive of Capital Innovators. “We were fortunate in those early days to have so much space to work with.”