Nicklaus: As tech institutions turn 10, it's hard to imagine St. Louis without them

With its cast-off furniture and worn carpeting, the 12th floor of the Railway Exchange Building was not a luxury office address.
Back in 2011, though, the former May Department Stores headquarters was just the ticket for a few ambitious, but cash-starved, technology entrepreneurs. It was spacious, cheap and centrally located.
Ten years ago this month, the Railway Exchange became home to two institutions that would become mainstays of a vibrant St. Louis tech-startup movement: the Capital Innovators accelerator fund and the T-Rex technology incubator.
Between them, Capital Innovators and T-Rex have helped hundreds of firms get their start, creating thousands of jobs. And it all began because a few visionaries and civic leaders saw the potential to create a startup hub in some of downtown’s empty office space.
“I loved that office,” recalled Judy Sindecuse, chief executive of Capital Innovators. “We were fortunate in those early days to have so much space to work with.”
Capital Innovators invests in five to seven companies at a time and brings them together for 12 weeks of intensive mentoring. Each company got a private office and, after tearing out a sea of cubicles, Sindecuse had a large open area for group sessions.
She had begun raising money for Capital Innovators in 2010. When city officials and business groups asked what they could do to help, she said she needed inexpensive office space. The result would be T-Rex, which originally stood for Technology at the Railway Exchange.
T-Rex would move in 2014 to the Lammert building on Washington Avenue, where it now houses between 150 and 200 early-stage companies. It also houses various support organizations, a conference center and a new Geospatial Innovation Center along with the National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency’s Moonshot Labs. A new extended-reality lab is coming soon.
The incubator is much more than cheap real estate, said Patricia Hagen, T-Rex’s executive director. “It annoys me sometimes when people think we are just a space. We do rent space … but we’re most proud of the resources, partnerships and programming that we have to support startups.”
T-Rex estimates that its tenants and former tenants have created 5,000 jobs. Capital Innovators, which now occupies a building in Midtown, has invested more than $19 million in 170 firms that have created 2,649 jobs and raised $411 million of additional capital.
Gainsight, one of the first five firms that moved into the original T-Rex as part of Capital Innovators, achieved a $1.1 billion valuation in a private equity deal last year.
Those numbers don’t even tell the whole story of how the institutions launched in September 2011 transformed St. Louis. It’s possible to draw a straight line from the old 12th-floor space to much of today’s startup support network.
Cultivation Capital, a venture capital firm, was created to invest in companies that graduated from Capital Innovators. Sindecuse helped Arch Grants, which also funds early-stage companies, get off the ground. T-Rex’s early success helped persuade Boston-based Cambridge Innovation Center to open a coworking space in the Central West End.
“We really feel like we provided the foundation for the ecosystem that exists in St. Louis,” Sindecuse said. “That’s what we are most proud of.”
Before Capital Innovators and T-Rex opened, St. Louis didn't have much of a technology startup scene.
Now, the region regularly ranks among the top startup hubs in the Midwest. Credit for that progress belongs to the pioneers who saw a decade ago that a little mentoring, networking and cheap office space could go a long way.