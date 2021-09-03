Nicklaus: Benson Hill hopes to tap investor excitement for plant-based protein

Plant breeding can only go as fast as growers can produce new generations. The accelerator will at least double the pace of conventional field trials, Crisp said.

The market for meat alternatives is expected to be worth $140 billion by 2029, and it definitely has Wall Street’s attention. Beyond Meat went public two years ago and its shares have nearly quintupled.

Carter Williams, managing partner of iSelect Fund, believes investors will like Benson Hill too. His St. Louis-based fund was an early investor in the company, and helped line up investors for a private placement that’s part of the Star Peak deal.

“The opportunity is big in the plant-based meat space, and Wall Street hasn’t really priced it in yet,” Williams said. “It’s a very exciting space, and we have some of the best talent here in St. Louis.”

Crisp credits a lot of the company’s success to its ability to recruit here. The company has 350 employees, the majority of whom are in St. Louis, and more than 40 open positions.

The company’s headcount has quadrupled in the last three years. With new capital and new visibility on the stock market, it should continue to grow rapidly.

