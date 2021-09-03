Nicklaus: Benson Hill hopes to tap investor excitement for plant-based protein

In a gold rush, selling picks and shovels is the most reliable way to make money. Matt Crisp is betting that will be true in the plant-based protein revolution too.
Crisp is founder and chief executive of Benson Hill, the Creve Coeur company that uses artificial intelligence, data analysis and gene-editing technology to improve crop breeding. Its initial focus is on soybeans and yellow peas, key ingredients for firms like Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods.
Just as the prospectors needed picks and shovels, Benson Hill is betting that meat-substitute makers will need products like its ultra-high-protein soybeans.
It’s also betting that investors will embrace the picks-and-shovels strategy. Benson Hill’s shares will begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange at the end of this month, after a Sept. 28 shareholder vote at Star Peak Corp. II.
Star Peak is the publicly traded shell company that agreed in May to merge with Benson Hill. The deal values Benson Hill at $1.35 billion and will bring in an estimated $625 million of new capital.
The cash will accelerate the company’s growth as it prepares to take its high-protein soybean meal to market. Benson Hill soybeans were planted on 70,000 U.S. acres this year, and Crisp expects a “material increase” next year.
“What we are is a bet on the trend rather than a bet on a brand,” he said. “We feel like we’re helping power an industry with incredible opportunity.”
Benson Hill’s beans not only come with the high protein content food companies want, they also require less processing than traditional varieties.
Benson Hill’s yellow peas are a couple of years away from being grown in commercial quantities, but they’ll bring similar nutritional and cost advantages. Soybeans are the biggest ingredient used by the fake-meat industry, but yellow peas are the fastest-growing.
Beyond those two products, “we’re always looking at new crops,” Crisp said. That could include fresh vegetables, bred for flavor and nutritional value using Benson Hill’s CropOS system.
A former warehouse a few blocks from Benson Hill headquarters will play a big part in such efforts. It’s being converted into the company’s Crop Accelerator, filled with growing chambers that allow employees to manipulate temperature, light, moisture, carbon dioxide content and other variables as plants mature.
Plant breeding can only go as fast as growers can produce new generations. The accelerator will at least double the pace of conventional field trials, Crisp said.
The market for meat alternatives is expected to be worth $140 billion by 2029, and it definitely has Wall Street’s attention. Beyond Meat went public two years ago and its shares have nearly quintupled.
Carter Williams, managing partner of iSelect Fund, believes investors will like Benson Hill too. His St. Louis-based fund was an early investor in the company, and helped line up investors for a private placement that’s part of the Star Peak deal.
“The opportunity is big in the plant-based meat space, and Wall Street hasn’t really priced it in yet,” Williams said. “It’s a very exciting space, and we have some of the best talent here in St. Louis.”
Crisp credits a lot of the company’s success to its ability to recruit here. The company has 350 employees, the majority of whom are in St. Louis, and more than 40 open positions.
The company’s headcount has quadrupled in the last three years. With new capital and new visibility on the stock market, it should continue to grow rapidly.