Nicklaus: Boondoggle or economic boon? After 23 years, MidAmerica is both

Several small passenger airlines came and went in the early years. One of them, Allegiant Air, returned in 2012 and began adding flights to vacation destinations. It now flies to 13 cities from MidAmerica, which is expanding its terminal to accommodate Allegiant’s growth.

For Boyd, though, that modest success doesn’t justify taxpayers' massive investment.

“The airport wasn’t built for vacation traffic,” he said. “It’s great that Allegiant is there, but it doesn’t change the fact that the airport only exists because of bad planning.”

Local officials’ best argument in favor of MidAmerica is that it made the future of Scott Air Force Base, which can use the civilian airport’s runway, more secure.

That’s no small benefit. Scott is a major economic engine for the region, but it isn’t why MidAmerica was built.

It also wasn’t built as an industrial park, although Boeing had to be happy to find a site to build and test refueling drones just 40 miles from its aircraft plant at Lambert.

The Allegiant flights and Boeing plants aren’t enough to justify the hundreds of millions that were spent years ago based on flawed projections. Illinois officials deserve credit for turning a lemon into lemonade, but they don’t need to keep defending the decisions that created the lemon in the first place.

