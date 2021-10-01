Nicklaus: Boondoggle or economic boon? After 23 years, MidAmerica is both

MidAmerica Airport has been a target of jokes ever since it opened, but its supporters say the announcement of a new Boeing drone plant gives them the last laugh.
The plant will bring at least 150, and maybe 300, good-paying jobs to Metro East. Boeing, which already has a parts facility at the airport in Mascoutah, is investing $200 million.
Last month’s announcement occasioned some boasting by the public officials who have endured years of criticism for pouring public money into MidAmerica. “It has become the center for development of sophisticated jobs and opportunities on this side of the river, the likes of which we’ve rarely seen in our history,” St. Clair County Board Chairman Mark Kern said at the Boeing press conference, as reported by the Belleville News-Democrat.
“The critics were wrong, and you were right,” Kern told his predecessor, John Baricevic.
At least one of those critics, however, is unconvinced. “It’s still a boondoggle,” said Michael Boyd, chairman of Colorado aviation consulting firm Boyd Group International.
“It’s great that they got this,” Boyd said of the Boeing plant, “but that doesn’t justify anything. The place never should have been built.”
When it was planned, the Metro East site was envisioned as a reliever for St. Louis Lambert International Airport, then a busy hub for Trans World Airlines.
By the time MidAmerica opened in 1998, it was apparent that St. Louis didn’t need a reliever airport. TWA was shrinking, not growing, and would be sold to American Airlines after its third bankruptcy filing in 2001.
National news media made fun of the empty airport, which cost $305 million to build. NBC featured MidAmerica in its “Fleecing of America” series, saying taxpayers had built a “gateway to nowhere.” CBS, in 2015, called it a “ghost airport.”
For a while, MidAmerica became a field of schemes. Taxpayers subsidized flower shipments from South America for several months. Another group pitched a plan to catch invasive Asian carp, freeze them and ship them to China.
The most ambitious scheme, endorsed at one point by the St. Clair County Board, called for establishing a cargo airline to connect China and South America via Mascoutah. Like the carp project, it never got off the ground.
Several small passenger airlines came and went in the early years. One of them, Allegiant Air, returned in 2012 and began adding flights to vacation destinations. It now flies to 13 cities from MidAmerica, which is expanding its terminal to accommodate Allegiant’s growth.
For Boyd, though, that modest success doesn’t justify taxpayers' massive investment.
“The airport wasn’t built for vacation traffic,” he said. “It’s great that Allegiant is there, but it doesn’t change the fact that the airport only exists because of bad planning.”
Local officials’ best argument in favor of MidAmerica is that it made the future of Scott Air Force Base, which can use the civilian airport’s runway, more secure.
That’s no small benefit. Scott is a major economic engine for the region, but it isn’t why MidAmerica was built.
It also wasn’t built as an industrial park, although Boeing had to be happy to find a site to build and test refueling drones just 40 miles from its aircraft plant at Lambert.
The Allegiant flights and Boeing plants aren’t enough to justify the hundreds of millions that were spent years ago based on flawed projections. Illinois officials deserve credit for turning a lemon into lemonade, but they don’t need to keep defending the decisions that created the lemon in the first place.