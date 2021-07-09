Nicklaus: Cyber attacks getting worse as pandemic opens new network holes

Each high-profile attack inevitably spawns imitators, but the COVID-19 pandemic also created new vulnerabilities for criminals to exploit. As companies scrambled to allow remote workers full access to their networks, some didn't pay enough attention to ways others might sneak in.

“The pandemic has opened up a huge opportunity, and the cybercrime cartels are exploiting it to make lots of money,” said Joe Scherrer, who leads a cybersecurity institute at Washington University.

Brian Gant, assistant professor of cybersecurity at Maryville University, said most ransomware victims are small or medium-sized companies. Entities like the federal government or a Fortune 500 company have robust security and monitor their networks constantly for signs of trouble.

Maryville offers free cybersecurity evaluations for small businesses, and Gant says most firms are aware of the threat but don't know how to respond. “A lot of them want to have something in place,” he said. “They may not have the budget or the manpower to do so.”