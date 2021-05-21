Nicklaus: Digital dollar holds promise of faster, cheaper payments

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

The Federal Reserve is studying whether to issue a digital dollar, a term that probably puzzles most people.

Aren't dollars already digital? After all, we routinely make and receive payments without touching coins or paper currency.

However, the Fed doesn't issue those dollars you spend with your debit card or use to make online payments. They're actually liabilities of your bank, which keeps track of how much it owes each account holder.

The kind of innovation the Fed is studying, known as a central bank digital currency, would be more like the Federal Reserve notes in your wallet. The digital dollars would be a direct liability of the Fed, and we'd use a distributed ledger — similar to the blockchain used for bitcoin — to track everyone's balance.

The advantages, in theory, would be faster, cheaper and safer payments. If the government wanted to send stimulus checks, it could deposit them instantly in every citizen's account. If you paid for, say, a loaf of bread with digital dollars, the retailer could avoid the fees that come with credit and debit cards.