Nicklaus: Digital dollar holds promise of faster, cheaper payments

The Federal Reserve is studying whether to issue a digital dollar, a term that probably puzzles most people.
Aren't dollars already digital? After all, we routinely make and receive payments without touching coins or paper currency.
However, the Fed doesn't issue those dollars you spend with your debit card or use to make online payments. They're actually liabilities of your bank, which keeps track of how much it owes each account holder.
The kind of innovation the Fed is studying, known as a central bank digital currency, would be more like the Federal Reserve notes in your wallet. The digital dollars would be a direct liability of the Fed, and we'd use a distributed ledger — similar to the blockchain used for bitcoin — to track everyone's balance.
The advantages, in theory, would be faster, cheaper and safer payments. If the government wanted to send stimulus checks, it could deposit them instantly in every citizen's account. If you paid for, say, a loaf of bread with digital dollars, the retailer could avoid the fees that come with credit and debit cards.
“If you had to design something from scratch, what could be simpler than having everyone in the world connected on a single balance sheet?” said David Andolfatto, a St. Louis Fed economist who has studied digital currency. “Just debit my account, credit your account and you can pay for goods and services anywhere in the world at a click of a button, essentially for free.”
There are, of course, thorny design issues. You could use a smartphone to make digital-dollar payments in a city, but what if you're in a rural area with no internet connection?
Importantly, what privacy protections would be built into the system? The Fed would need to collect some data to guard against money laundering, but it doesn't need to know what books I'm buying or how many pints I drink at the local pub.
Countries might make different choices. China, which has begun a digital yuan pilot project, “has designed it with surveillance and tracking in mind,” said Adrienne Harris, a professor of practice in public policy at the University of Michigan. “You can imagine that we would design a digital dollar with privacy in mind.”
Banks, naturally, worry about what a digital dollar would do to their profits. Andolfatto imagines that banks could still attract deposits by paying higher interest rates or offering services such as overdraft protection.
“Many of the scare stories about bank disintermediation and impinging on bank lending are exaggerated,” Andolfatto said. “It's coming from sectors of the economy that are afraid of the competition.”
In fact, that competition is probably coming whether the Fed does anything or not. Facebook's Diem project, originally known as Libra, aims to create a digital currency that could be transferred seamlessly among the social media giant's 2.8 billion users.
That's really why the Fed and around 75 other countries are studying the issue now. (The Bahamas, by the way, was first to market with a digital currency called the sand dollar.) They fear that if private-sector currencies catch on, they could threaten nations' control over their monetary policy.
The Boston Fed, which is studying digital currencies with the help of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, is expected to issue some preliminary research this summer. Any opportunity to spend blockchain-based digital dollars at the corner store, though, is probably years in the future.