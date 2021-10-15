Nicklaus: Ex-minor leaguer and software entrepreneur team up in youth-sports startup

Flavio Volpe’s son Alessandro dreams of playing college baseball in the U.S. and maybe one day turning pro.
COVID-19 threatened to spoil that dream. In the Toronto area, where the Volpes live, strict pandemic protocols kept teams from playing and made it hard for college coaches and scouts to evaluate players like Alessandro, a 16-year-old high school junior who plays center field.
Thanks to a St. Louis startup called Between the Lines, his dream is back on track. The company ran a livestreamed showcase in Toronto, watched by U.S. coaches and complete with sensors to record bat speed and other metrics.
It also connected Alessandro and other young athletes with minor-league players for live coaching sessions. A few days ago, Between the Lines brought 24 Canadian players, ages 15 to 17, to the Midwest for exhibition games against six college teams, including the University of Missouri.
Between the Lines is the brainchild of Matt Meier, who grew up in St. Charles, played at Lindenwood University and played single-A ball in the Colorado Rockies organization.
After an injury ended his pro career, Meier returned to Lindenwood as an assistant coach. He began thinking about how livestreaming technology could help minor leaguers supplement their income by coaching young players, but he didn’t know anyone with enough tech skills to pursue the idea.
Then, at an uncle’s birthday party, he ran into Ryan Bell, a distant relative who had founded social media startup Gremln, now known as Denim Social.
Bell, now senior director of innovation at Centene, still felt the urge to do something entrepreneurial. He was never much of an athlete, but he liked Meier’s idea and saw the potential to disrupt the youth baseball market.
Instead of paying a local coach to provide pointers, wouldn't a young player rather learn from someone who had made it to the pros? For kids in remote areas, virtual lessons could dramatically expand the quality of coaching available.
Flavio Volpe, who has coached youth baseball for 30 years, said Between the Lines connected his son with minor leaguers from the St. Louis Cardinals organization. The one-hour lessons, which cost about $51 apiece, took place at a batting cage inside the family’s two-car garage.
“It was a godsend,” Volpe said. “Everything was closed in Toronto, and to be able to do this virtually was really a help.”
Between the Lines started offering live online instruction in June 2018. It added tournaments and showcases last year and launched a recruiting division this year to help young athletes get the attention of college coaches. The first 60 clients of the recruiting service all received college offers.
Volpe has found the whole package helpful. “Nobody present in Toronto is as well positioned as Ryan and Matt to show us what is expected and tell us whom to talk to,” he said.
The Midwest exhibition tour was a pandemic-era bonus. Besides getting a taste of college-level baseball, his son and other players were able to meet coaches such as Mizzou’s Steve Bieser.
“I am eternally grateful,” Volpe said. “That’s certainly not a contact I would have been able to make.”
Between the Lines has served 5,000 young athletes this year and will take in more than $1 million of revenue. It plans a multi-city expansion next year to add clients beyond St. Louis and Toronto.
The company is also testing a softball offering and studying golf and soccer. Meier and Bell may not disrupt the entire $19 billion youth-sports industry, but they think they’ve found a way to improve a good-sized slice of it.