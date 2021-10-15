Nicklaus: Ex-minor leaguer and software entrepreneur team up in youth-sports startup

Then, at an uncle’s birthday party, he ran into Ryan Bell, a distant relative who had founded social media startup Gremln, now known as Denim Social.

Bell, now senior director of innovation at Centene, still felt the urge to do something entrepreneurial. He was never much of an athlete, but he liked Meier’s idea and saw the potential to disrupt the youth baseball market.

Instead of paying a local coach to provide pointers, wouldn't a young player rather learn from someone who had made it to the pros? For kids in remote areas, virtual lessons could dramatically expand the quality of coaching available.

Flavio Volpe, who has coached youth baseball for 30 years, said Between the Lines connected his son with minor leaguers from the St. Louis Cardinals organization. The one-hour lessons, which cost about $51 apiece, took place at a batting cage inside the family’s two-car garage.

“It was a godsend,” Volpe said. “Everything was closed in Toronto, and to be able to do this virtually was really a help.”