Nicklaus: For Lewis & Clark, middle of the country and middle of the food chain is a smart place to be

Dave Taiclet likes to say he invests in the food chain’s “messy middle”: not farming, not consumer brands, but almost anything in between.
As a general partner of Lewis & Clark Agrifood, he now has $257 million to pursue that strategy. The Clayton-based firm finished raising $169 million this month for its second fund, and will augment that with $88 million it raised in December for a rural business investment company, which qualifies for favorable financing from the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The successful fundraising makes Lewis & Clark, founded in 2016, a sizable player among funds investing in agriculture and food technology. And it’s in a space where investors see plenty of opportunity: According to the National Venture Capital Association’s Pitchbook report, ag-tech investments grew to $3.2 billion last year from $511 million in 2015.
For Lewis & Clark, the messy middle means everything from software for farmers and feed mills to food-processing innovations. It just invested $5 million in Sinnovatek, a Raleigh, North Carolina, company with packaging technology that preserves nutrients.
The middle of the country is a good place to manage the fund, Taiclet said. For investors trying to understand innovation, St. Louis’ nation-leading concentration of plant-science Ph.D.s is an advantage.
“The broader St. Louis ecosystem around plant science and agriculture is a huge plus for us,” Taiclet said. “We get a lot of companies naturally coming to St. Louis that are Midwest-oriented.”
Not that there's any geographic restriction on the fund: It has made investments from San Diego to Ontario, and is considering a company based in Israel.
Lewis & Clark Agrifood started in 2016 with a modest initial fund of $20 million. It was launched just months after the parent firm, Lewis & Clark Partners, raised $104 million for a venture fund investing in technology companies.
Tom Hillman, Lewis & Clark’s founding partner, saw the need for an ag-focused fund when he was leading an early investment round for Benson Hill, a crop technology firm based in Creve Coeur.
“There was not a group at that time that could lead a round and write a check for $10 million,” Hillman said. “We were one of the co-leads, and 12 partners got in to cobble the money together. In software technology, we would be trying to raise $25 million and we would have had a host of people who wanted to write the whole check. There was an unmet need.”
That early investment proved lucrative. Benson Hill agreed in May to merge with a blank-check company in a deal valued at $1.35 billion.
Such big sums are attracting more investors to agricultural technology, but Hillman said his team’s size, expertise and track record should allow Lewis & Clark to stand out. “We’re at the right place at the right time, and we feel like we are in the early innings,” he said.
The presence of a large growth-stage venture fund should be a plus for St. Louis, which has been working for 20 years to attract more agricultural startups. “We have talent, we have proximity to farmers and we have physical facilities,” said Donn Rubin, chief executive of industry group BioSTL. “The financial capability is a critical piece of this mosaic as well.”
“Having a large venture capital fund like Lewis & Clark based here helps complete that innovation economy story,” Rubin added. “It reinforces St. Louis’ standing on the global map of where ag technology innovation is happening and where the support systems are to make a company successful.”