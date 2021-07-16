Nicklaus: For Lewis & Clark, middle of the country and middle of the food chain is a smart place to be

“There was not a group at that time that could lead a round and write a check for $10 million,” Hillman said. “We were one of the co-leads, and 12 partners got in to cobble the money together. In software technology, we would be trying to raise $25 million and we would have had a host of people who wanted to write the whole check. There was an unmet need.”

That early investment proved lucrative. Benson Hill agreed in May to merge with a blank-check company in a deal valued at $1.35 billion.

Such big sums are attracting more investors to agricultural technology, but Hillman said his team’s size, expertise and track record should allow Lewis & Clark to stand out. “We’re at the right place at the right time, and we feel like we are in the early innings,” he said.

The presence of a large growth-stage venture fund should be a plus for St. Louis, which has been working for 20 years to attract more agricultural startups. “We have talent, we have proximity to farmers and we have physical facilities,” said Donn Rubin, chief executive of industry group BioSTL. “The financial capability is a critical piece of this mosaic as well.”

“Having a large venture capital fund like Lewis & Clark based here helps complete that innovation economy story,” Rubin added. “It reinforces St. Louis’ standing on the global map of where ag technology innovation is happening and where the support systems are to make a company successful.”

