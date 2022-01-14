Nicklaus: 'Great Retirement' wave has big implications for the future economy

Older women’s exit from the workforce may also reflect another aspect of the pandemic: The dearth of child-care options for young families. “These older women, as grandmothers and aunts, could be helping out with child care so their daughters and sons could continue working,” Rodgers said.

When thinking about the choice between retirement and work, economists use the concept of a reservation wage — the wage at which you value your own free time. If a job pays more than your reservation wage, you take it. If not, you consider yourself retired.

The stress of the pandemic raised the reservation wage dramatically for many older workers, Rodgers said. The social aspects of having a job became more risk than benefit, and the extra spending money suddenly seemed less important.

If employers want to lure this group back into the workforce, offering higher pay isn’t the only enticement. They could also lessen the risk of infection, by allowing remote work or adopting safety protocols.

This Great Retirement, though, is likely to continue as long as the pandemic rages. “The obvious factor now is omicron and its impact over the next few months, and will there be new variants after that?” Rodgers said. “If this public health problem continues into the foreseeable future, you may get more people who will never come back.”

