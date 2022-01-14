Nicklaus: 'Great Retirement' wave has big implications for the future economy

With the workplace a potential source of deadly infection and retirement accounts flush with stock market gains, millions of older workers have decided to call it a career.
According to government surveys, the number of retirees has risen by 3.3 million, or 7%, since the coronavirus pandemic began in early 2020. Miguel Faria e Castro, an economist at the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank, calculated recently that more than 2.4 million of those are “excess” retirements, meaning people who probably would still be working if the pandemic hadn’t hit.
Those decisions to clock out for good have big implications for employers, who say they can’t find enough workers to keep their stores, factories and offices running.
They also have big implications for the U.S. economy, which has 3.6 million fewer jobs than it did before COVID-19. “If a large number of these people don’t come back to the labor force, it could have a downward effect on what economic growth can be going forward,” said William Rodgers III, director of the St. Louis Fed’s Institute for Economic Equity.
In normal times, surveys show a fair amount of movement into and out of retirement. A booming economy and rising wages can persuade people who said they were retired one year to sign up for a job the next.
To assess whether that might happen this time, Rodgers and colleague Lowell Ricketts set out to answer a basic question: Who are the COVID-era retirees?
Rodgers found one answer surprising: For the most part, these aren’t people retiring early. The biggest bulge in retirements was among people between ages 65 and 74.
Women were more likely to retire than men, and white workers were more likely to retire than their Black and Hispanic counterparts. Workers with a high school diploma, or less, were more likely to be retired than those with at least some college.
Workers in low-income households also were more likely to be retired than high earners.
To Rodgers, all this makes sense in the context of a pandemic. Low-income jobs are concentrated in industries such as retail and food service where contact with the public is frequent and infection risk is high. Those industries also employ disproportionate numbers of women.
Older women’s exit from the workforce may also reflect another aspect of the pandemic: The dearth of child-care options for young families. “These older women, as grandmothers and aunts, could be helping out with child care so their daughters and sons could continue working,” Rodgers said.
When thinking about the choice between retirement and work, economists use the concept of a reservation wage — the wage at which you value your own free time. If a job pays more than your reservation wage, you take it. If not, you consider yourself retired.
The stress of the pandemic raised the reservation wage dramatically for many older workers, Rodgers said. The social aspects of having a job became more risk than benefit, and the extra spending money suddenly seemed less important.
If employers want to lure this group back into the workforce, offering higher pay isn’t the only enticement. They could also lessen the risk of infection, by allowing remote work or adopting safety protocols.
This Great Retirement, though, is likely to continue as long as the pandemic rages. “The obvious factor now is omicron and its impact over the next few months, and will there be new variants after that?” Rodgers said. “If this public health problem continues into the foreseeable future, you may get more people who will never come back.”