Nicklaus: He grew up under the Golden Arches. Now he’s St. Louis’ No. 2 McDonald’s franchisee.

Nolan Ruiz fell in love with the Golden Arches as a child when his uncle bought a McDonald’s franchise in central California.

“I spent a whole day playing in the PlayPlace,” he recalled. “The possibility of being a McDonald’s owner-operator was planted then. It was something I was excited about for the rest of my life.”

It wasn’t quite a straight line from that PlayPlace to owning 19 restaurants halfway across the country, but Ruiz, 39, is the second-largest McDonald’s franchisee in the St. Louis area. We sat down in the Brentwood store, his busiest, to discuss his entrepreneurial journey and his relationship with the iconic brand.

To get the culinary questions out of the way first: His favorite sandwiches are the classic double cheeseburger and the Filet-O-Fish, with a tomato slice. He’s a daily consumer of McCafe coffee, black.

Ruiz’s parents — his dad had been a schoolteacher with a homebuilding business on the side, his mom a homemaker — followed his uncle into the restaurant industry by buying a McDonald’s in Sacramento. Ruiz served customers and cleaned tables as a teenager, and loved it.