Nicklaus: He grew up under the Golden Arches. Now he’s St. Louis’ No. 2 McDonald’s franchisee.

Nolan Ruiz fell in love with the Golden Arches as a child when his uncle bought a McDonald’s franchise in central California.
“I spent a whole day playing in the PlayPlace,” he recalled. “The possibility of being a McDonald’s owner-operator was planted then. It was something I was excited about for the rest of my life.”
It wasn’t quite a straight line from that PlayPlace to owning 19 restaurants halfway across the country, but Ruiz, 39, is the second-largest McDonald’s franchisee in the St. Louis area. We sat down in the Brentwood store, his busiest, to discuss his entrepreneurial journey and his relationship with the iconic brand.
To get the culinary questions out of the way first: His favorite sandwiches are the classic double cheeseburger and the Filet-O-Fish, with a tomato slice. He’s a daily consumer of McCafe coffee, black.
Ruiz’s parents — his dad had been a schoolteacher with a homebuilding business on the side, his mom a homemaker — followed his uncle into the restaurant industry by buying a McDonald’s in Sacramento. Ruiz served customers and cleaned tables as a teenager, and loved it.
After high school, a fast-food career seemed less appealing. He earned a business degree and a law degree and worked for four years as a prosecutor in Sacramento, but he missed the family business.
“It was through that lens as a prosecutor that I realized how much good we did, how much we lifted up others at McDonald’s,” he said.
Ruiz bought his own McDonald’s in Sacramento in 2013. A couple of years later, with siblings wanting to join the business and limited expansion opportunities in his hometown, he started looking elsewhere.
He bought three St. Louis County locations in 2015, including a Crestwood store that was Missouri’s first McDonald’s. He had never visited the area, but when he met the restaurants’ team he knew he could succeed here.
“The first thing that hit me about St. Louis was a sense of community and family,” he recalled.
Four more acquisitions brought him to 19 locations. Ruiz doesn’t rule out buying more but says his immediate priority is building “a first-class infrastructure” for his 1,000-person organization. He recently hired a director of human resources and plans to add a training supervisor.
As a board member of McDonald’s National Hispanic Owner Operator Association, Ruiz is an advocate of the company as a place where people from diverse backgrounds can realize the American dream.
He’s aware of lawsuits that accuse McDonald’s of discriminating against Black franchise owners, but said he's not familiar with those situations. “I can only speak to my experience,” Ruiz said. “From Day One, and the opportunities my uncle and my father had, our experience has always been one of a positive partnership with a brand and a company that appreciates diversity.”
Ruiz’s parents and two sisters own eight McDonald’s in Sacramento. A brother, Francis, followed him to St. Louis and owns two stores here.
McDonald’s advertises itself as “America’s best first job,” and Ruiz said that was certainly true for him. Amid a nationwide worker shortage, the chain is emphasizing benefits like tuition assistance to attract young workers.
Ruiz also has raised wages several times, but when he has the ear of a young person, he emphasizes the job’s non-financial benefits.
“It helped so much with my personal growth,” he said. “We teach critical values, like hard work and the importance of relationships. You also realize that when you come to work at McDonald’s, it’s where the community comes together.”
Note: An early version of this column incorrectly stated that Ruiz is the largest McDonald's franchisee in the St. Louis area. He is second-largest