Nicklaus: Hostile territory? Panera’s path shows criticism of markets is overstated

Radhakrishnan Gopalan, a professor of finance at Washington University’s Olin Business School, believes the latter. “This idea of public markets and short-termism is a bogeyman that companies raise whenever they want to go private,” he said.

Shares do sometimes plummet after a quarterly earnings surprise, but that’s just part of the process of digesting new information. “From the perspective of the CEO, the market may seem to be overreacting to short term bad news,” Gopalan said. “But research has shown that short-term bad news is often a sign of long-term trouble.”

Going private does bring advantages. Private firms tend to be more nimble, and their owners are often willing to shoulder more debt, which has tax advantages and can magnify returns.

Being publicly traded also has its pluses. Public companies can tap enormous pools of capital, and can use their shares to compensate employees or buy other businesses.

For anyone who’s scared of activist investors, the private-equity world is the wrong place to look for refuge. According to one survey, private equity owners replace 58% of CEOs within two years of buying a company.