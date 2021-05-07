Nicklaus: How a St. Louis investment firm became a global player in the world of sports startups

Six years ago, the first startups Stadia invested in had little or no revenue; now, some firms come into the portfolio with as much as $20 million in sales. Stadia also is being invited into bigger deals, such as the $100 million venture capital round announced this month by Oura, a Finnish company that makes a fitness-tracking ring.

Such deals flow from Stadia's network of 6,000 sports executives and investors, who help select and mentor the portfolio companies.

Lorin Hamlin, head of open innovation at Under Armour, said participating in Stadia's network helps her keep up with the latest technology. “I work with a lot of these programs all over the world and they are my favorite,” she said of Stadia. “I know the startups in their program are vetted, which saves me time. They are seeing trends well before traditional outlets do.”