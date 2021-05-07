Nicklaus: How a St. Louis investment firm became a global player in the world of sports startups

The coronavirus pandemic may have upended international travel, but it helped Stadia Ventures achieve a global reach.
The sports investment firm, based in Webster Groves, had always attracted a few foreign startups for its accelerator program, but overseas interest increased after the program went virtual last year. For Stadia's latest accelerator class, which began in February, half the applications were from outside North America.
Sports technology firms like Filmily, an English startup that harvests fan-produced videos to produce content for stadium screens, are eager to crack the U.S. market. To reach more of them, and to help its American portfolio companies expand abroad, Stadia formed partnerships last month with investment groups in Hong Kong and Paris.
Stadia will gain a direct presence in Europe next month when Alex Chalmers, director of corporate partnerships, moves to the Netherlands. He plans to expand relationships with soccer leagues and other organizations.
Many European teams play in ancient arenas and can only dream of the revenue and technology opportunities that exist in a place like Busch Stadium. “The U.S. sees sports as a business much more than the Europeans do,” Chalmers said. “Teams and leagues in Europe are fascinated by what's happening in the U.S.”
Although 12 prominent soccer teams abandoned plans for a U.S.-style “super league,” Chalmers said the Europeans are eager to copy other American practices. The 55 startups in Stadia's portfolio can show them a variety of technologies, from virtual reality to livestreaming, that create new revenue opportunities.
Stadia also has branched out domestically. It launched a sports-technology track last year for MassChallenge, a Boston-based nonprofit that supports early-stage firms. It teamed with another nonprofit, MITRE, to help government agencies adopt technology developed for sports.
A Pittsburgh startup called RC21X, for instance, has a video game system that can monitor brain performance of athletes and air traffic controllers alike. California-based Polpo AI makes anti-video-piracy software that may interest federal law enforcement.
Stadia co-founders Tim Hayden and Art Chou had much more modest ambitions back in 2015. “Art's and my idea was to start something and invite our friends to invest, and it's evolved into a global network,” Hayden said recently.
Six years ago, the first startups Stadia invested in had little or no revenue; now, some firms come into the portfolio with as much as $20 million in sales. Stadia also is being invited into bigger deals, such as the $100 million venture capital round announced this month by Oura, a Finnish company that makes a fitness-tracking ring.
Such deals flow from Stadia's network of 6,000 sports executives and investors, who help select and mentor the portfolio companies.
Lorin Hamlin, head of open innovation at Under Armour, said participating in Stadia's network helps her keep up with the latest technology. “I work with a lot of these programs all over the world and they are my favorite,” she said of Stadia. “I know the startups in their program are vetted, which saves me time. They are seeing trends well before traditional outlets do.”
Stadia's own growth may accelerate soon. Joe Pimmel, a managing director, said the firm plans to announce its third fund soon with a goal of raising between $25 million and $50 million. The first two funds raised less than $10 million in total.