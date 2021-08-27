Nicklaus: If generous benefits were the problem, Missouri should have a hiring boom. It doesn't

Neighboring Illinois outperformed Missouri even though it’s still paying the federal unemployment supplement, which is due to expire in September. Illinois added 35,400 jobs in July, matching the national growth rate of 0.6%.

The four states with the fastest job growth in July were Vermont, Hawaii, North Carolina and Rhode Island, all of which kept paying the additional benefits.

In other words, Parson and other Republican governors seem to have exaggerated the payments’ effect on people’s incentive to work.

“It’s not just a simplistic story of people staying home collecting benefits and not working,” Kelly said. “There are child care issues, and there’s still the virus going around.”

William Rogers, director of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank's Institute for Economic Equity, said Missouri’s rise in COVID-19 infections could be causing it to trail the nation in job growth. “There are a variety of explanations” for employment numbers, he said, “and this unemployment insurance benefit story is possibly not the leading one that people look at.”