Nicklaus: If generous benefits were the problem, Missouri should have a hiring boom. It doesn't

If you buy Gov. Mike Parson’s logic, Missouri should have seen a jobs boom last month. It didn’t.
Labor Department estimates show the state gaining 15,000 jobs in July, a month after the governor ended $300 weekly federal unemployment benefits that he said “incentivized people to stay out of the workforce.”
That’s a decent month by Missouri standards — the best one in a year, in fact — but it amounted to growth of just 0.5%, compared with 0.6% nationally. Missouri’s labor force participation rate, the percentage of working-age residents who were working or seeking a job, was unchanged.
“I don’t see any evidence that Missouri had faster job growth because of ending the unemployment benefits,” said William Adams, senior economist at PNC Bank.
“The story was that people would go back to work as soon as those benefits ended, and we have just not seen that,” agreed James Kelly, senior economist at IHS Markit. “Missouri still trails the Midwest as a whole for job growth and is a little below the U.S. average.”
Neighboring Illinois outperformed Missouri even though it’s still paying the federal unemployment supplement, which is due to expire in September. Illinois added 35,400 jobs in July, matching the national growth rate of 0.6%.
The four states with the fastest job growth in July were Vermont, Hawaii, North Carolina and Rhode Island, all of which kept paying the additional benefits.
In other words, Parson and other Republican governors seem to have exaggerated the payments’ effect on people’s incentive to work.
“It’s not just a simplistic story of people staying home collecting benefits and not working,” Kelly said. “There are child care issues, and there’s still the virus going around.”
William Rogers, director of the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank's Institute for Economic Equity, said Missouri’s rise in COVID-19 infections could be causing it to trail the nation in job growth. “There are a variety of explanations” for employment numbers, he said, “and this unemployment insurance benefit story is possibly not the leading one that people look at.”
Kelly’s firm forecasts that Missouri will continue to lag in job growth for the rest of this year, but could return to pre-pandemic employment levels sometime next year. He also said the state could approach the unemployment rates, as low as 3.1%, that prevailed in 2019. Missouri’s jobless rate for March was 4.2%.
Adams doesn’t dismiss employers’ complaints of a worker shortage, but he doesn’t blame the federal benefits.
“Even before the pandemic, the labor market was tight,” he said. “We’ve had a wave of retirements occur during the pandemic, and the working age population isn’t growing. This rapid recovery is taking us back to a tight labor market.”
Employers in the leisure and hospitality industry, including restaurant owners, have been especially vocal about their difficulty in finding workers. Even there, though, it’s hard to find evidence for the notion that ending the federal benefits made much difference.
Missouri’s leisure and hospitality sector created 3,500 jobs in July, for growth of 1.3%. That’s behind Illinois’ 2.9% growth and the nation’s 2.6%.
The spread of the COVID-19 delta variant probably is doing more to hold back Missouri hiring than any labor-supply effect from federal benefits.
“The story of the economy is controlling the virus,” Kelly said. “That’s the main driver and will be for the near term until hospitals stop filling up and people feel confident going back out and spending.”