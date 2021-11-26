Nicklaus: If the big one hits, many St. Louisans will be uninsured

Just 50.5% of homeowners in St. Louis County and 23.8% in St. Louis city carried earthquake coverage last year. In the six counties closest to New Madrid, coverage is just 12.7%.

All of those numbers have fallen steadily in the last two decades. In 2000, 74% of homes in St. Louis County, 46% in St. Louis city and 60% in the six high-risk counties had earthquake insurance.

There are several reasons for the decline in coverage. Some companies stopped selling earthquake insurance in Missouri. Others sell it in some parts of the state but not in the New Madrid area. Some insurers won't cover brick or masonry homes.

Insurers also started charging more for coverage in the fault zone. Premiums near New Madrid have risen 108% in the past 10 years, compared with a 68% increase in other high-risk areas, including St. Louis.

Public awareness of earthquake risks also may be fading. In 1990, climatologist Iben Browning famously predicted a 50-50 chance of an imminent major quake along the New Madrid fault. His science was faulty, but the headlines caused public officials to make earthquake preparedness plans. They also spurred many Missourians to ask their insurance agents about earthquake coverage.