Nicklaus: If the big one hits, many St. Louisans will be uninsured

Even for St. Louisans who didn’t feel it, this month’s magnitude 4.0 earthquake should be a wake-up call.
The temblor, centered near Williamsville in southeast Missouri, didn’t cause serious damage, but it was a reminder of a serious risk that lies deep under the region’s surface. The recent quake, which was felt in St. Louis and as far away as Kansas City, happened in one of the most seismically active areas in the eastern and central U.S.
New Madrid, Missouri, was the center of a massive quake in 1811 that made the Mississippi River change course. It didn’t cause much property damage because the region was sparsely populated.
A few years ago, a Swiss insurance company estimated that a similar quake would cause $300 billion of damage, much of it in the St. Louis area. According to figures from the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance, many area residents wouldn’t be covered if a big one hit again.
Just 50.5% of homeowners in St. Louis County and 23.8% in St. Louis city carried earthquake coverage last year. In the six counties closest to New Madrid, coverage is just 12.7%.
All of those numbers have fallen steadily in the last two decades. In 2000, 74% of homes in St. Louis County, 46% in St. Louis city and 60% in the six high-risk counties had earthquake insurance.
There are several reasons for the decline in coverage. Some companies stopped selling earthquake insurance in Missouri. Others sell it in some parts of the state but not in the New Madrid area. Some insurers won't cover brick or masonry homes.
Insurers also started charging more for coverage in the fault zone. Premiums near New Madrid have risen 108% in the past 10 years, compared with a 68% increase in other high-risk areas, including St. Louis.
Public awareness of earthquake risks also may be fading. In 1990, climatologist Iben Browning famously predicted a 50-50 chance of an imminent major quake along the New Madrid fault. His science was faulty, but the headlines caused public officials to make earthquake preparedness plans. They also spurred many Missourians to ask their insurance agents about earthquake coverage.
Some people may not realize that their standard homeowners policy doesn’t cover earthquake damage. You have to buy an earthquake rider, which cost an average of $263 last year in St. Louis County.
Beware, though: The riders come with a deductible equal to at least 5% of your property’s value. Some companies only cover damage that exceeds 25%, and some apply separate deductibles to the house and its contents. If you don’t read the fine print, you may be in for a rude financial aftershock.
Lori Croy, a spokeswoman for the Missouri insurance department, said raising awareness of earthquake risks is “an economic priority for the state.” State officials are conducting a survey and focus groups to learn what residents do and don’t know about earthquake insurance.
She said some people may not understand how earthquake coverage works, while others may put their faith in the Federal Emergency Management Agency to bail them out after a disaster. FEMA likely would provide some assistance, Croy said, “but probably not the kind of relief that would make individuals whole.”
State officials will use their survey findings to design an earthquake awareness campaign in February, but this month’s mild quake may have been the best awareness tool of all. If you haven’t asked what coverage your home has, consider yourself jolted into action.