Nicklaus: In one year, St. Louis has made progress toward geospatial goals

The GeoFutures report’s first strategic priority, for example, was talent development. It noted that “the St. Louis region has a largely untapped talent resource in its Black and disinvested communities which must be leveraged.”

Leidos’ partnership with Gateway Global is one effort to close that talent gap. The organization trains high school students and recent graduates in geospatial and other technology skills, and expects to place its first group in jobs or apprenticeships this fall.

Zekita Armstrong Asuquo, Gateway Global’s president, said her trainees typically wouldn’t have considered a technology career if not for the program. “Most of the students who come to us don’t even know the word ‘geospatial’ until they meet us,” she said. “The students are very capable, and we catch them before they end up working at Walmart.”

Another goal in the GeoFutures study was to position St. Louis as a center of thought leadership and innovation. A new academic program at St. Louis University should help with that, and the region’s profile will get a boost when GeoInt, the geospatial industry’s largest annual gathering, comes to town in October.