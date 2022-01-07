Nicklaus: In pay-to-play airline industry, $5 million is the cost of putting St. Louis on the map

When you see a Lufthansa plane taking off from St. Louis Lambert International Airport this summer, imagine it carrying a check for $16,000.
On a per-round-trip basis, that’s how much St. Louis businesses and a county government agency will pay the German airline to make nonstop flights to Frankfurt. To local officials, the $5 million in incentives is the cost of placing St. Louis on the global map.
International airlines are eager to serve big hubs like Atlanta, Chicago and Dallas, but cities with mid-size airports must pay to play. Pittsburgh struck a $3 million deal with British Airways in 2019 for flights to London, and Indianapolis landed a Delta flight to Paris in 2018 for $5.5 million. Baltimore, Raleigh and other cities also have put up cash for European connections.
The hope is that a flight to Frankfurt will make St. Louis a more attractive branch-office location for European companies. Bayer and Merck KGaA already have large operations here, and German seed company KWS has a research presence.
Economic development officials say that when they talk to other firms looking for a U.S. site, the lack of a direct flight often gets St. Louis crossed off the list.
Ideally, Lufthansa will find the St. Louis flights profitable enough to continue after the subsidies run out. That doesn’t always happen.
Megan Ryerson, a University of Pennsylvania professor, examined $171.5 million worth of incentive deals signed between 2012 and 2015. Forty percent of the money went to routes that stopped flying as soon as the subsidy ended.
“As far as airlines are concerned, markets get the service they are willing to pay for,” said Robert Mann, a former TWA executive who’s an airline consultant with R.W. Mann & Co. in Port Washington, New York.
Mann isn’t sure whether St. Louis can generate enough Germany-bound passengers to make the route profitable without subsidies. “The difficulty is there are no obvious feeders to St. Louis for the flight,” he said. “Lufthansa is presuming there’s enough origin and destination demand there to make it work.”
“If the only thing that’s paying for the service is the subsidy, I don’t think it’s going to last very long,” Mann added. “But if there is enough demand there, including business and leisure traffic, there’s a chance it could keep going.”
Mann said that he’s seen cities where airlines found untapped demand and that St. Louis, which has lacked direct flights to Europe since 2003, could be such a place. “Airlines are slaves to their data,” he said. “They can see what has previously been flown and make decisions that way, but sometimes the prior data isn’t any good because things have changed.”
The coronavirus pandemic could make this a difficult time to launch new service. Some subsidized flights, including the Indianapolis-Paris route, have been suspended since the pandemic began.
Business travelers, whom Lufthansa is counting on to fill premium seats in its A330s, may be slow to return to their old globetrotting ways. “It’s hard to believe international business travel is going to be a big component in 2022,” Mann said.
The Global Business Travel Association forecasts that business travel spending, which fell 54% when the pandemic hit, won’t return to its previous level until 2024.