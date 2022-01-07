Nicklaus: In pay-to-play airline industry, $5 million is the cost of putting St. Louis on the map

“If the only thing that’s paying for the service is the subsidy, I don’t think it’s going to last very long,” Mann added. “But if there is enough demand there, including business and leisure traffic, there’s a chance it could keep going.”

Mann said that he’s seen cities where airlines found untapped demand and that St. Louis, which has lacked direct flights to Europe since 2003, could be such a place. “Airlines are slaves to their data,” he said. “They can see what has previously been flown and make decisions that way, but sometimes the prior data isn’t any good because things have changed.”

The coronavirus pandemic could make this a difficult time to launch new service. Some subsidized flights, including the Indianapolis-Paris route, have been suspended since the pandemic began.

Business travelers, whom Lufthansa is counting on to fill premium seats in its A330s, may be slow to return to their old globetrotting ways. “It’s hard to believe international business travel is going to be a big component in 2022,” Mann said.