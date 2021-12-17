Nicklaus: In year one, St. Louis' civic merger is making a difference

David Nicklaus David Nicklaus is a business columnist for the St. Louis Post-Dispatch. Follow David Nicklaus Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today

Greater St. Louis Inc. can boast of many accomplishments in its first year of existence. It helped recruit big employers, won political victories and helped secure a new Lufthansa flight to Frankfurt.

The new group’s greatest feat, though, may be enabling the region’s business and civic community to speak with one voice. That matters when, for example, lobbying for Medicaid expansion in Missouri or a minority contracting bill in Illinois.

It also matters when applying for federal grants. Greater St. Louis, formed last Jan. 1 by merging five civic groups, took the lead in pursuing federal funding for an advanced manufacturing innovation center on the city’s near north side. Local leaders have worked on the idea for six years.