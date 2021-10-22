Nicklaus: It will take higher wages to end the Great Resignation

Plus, as Carrette discovered, wages are escalating in some industries. Even in low-wage sectors such as retail and fast food, Target, Starbucks and others raised their base pay to $15 an hour. Amazon starts warehouse workers at $18 an hour, putting pressure on smaller employers.

“There’s so much press coverage about the $15 minimums, some workers may have adjusted their reservation wage, or the lowest wage they are willing to take,” said Chris Varvares, co-head of U.S. economics for IHS Markit. “When people making $12 an hour hear about $15, they are going to be looking, and that leads to people quitting.”

In fact, the quit rate is rising fastest among workers without a college degree. For college-educated workers, the quit rate remains slightly below pre-pandemic levels.

Some people also are giving up second or third jobs. The number of multiple-job holders has fallen by more than 1 million since the pandemic began.

The government checks that most Americans received last year and this year provided a financial cushion, allowing some workers to forgo the extra job. Others may have stopped moonlighting after getting a raise or more hours at their primary job.