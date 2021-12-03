Nicklaus: Jerry Schlichter won one Supreme Court case over retirement fees. Now he's teeing up another

“Litigation is definitely one of the factors bringing down fees,” said Brooks Herman, executive director of research firm ISS Market Intelligence. “Plan sponsors do not want to get sued.”

When they do, though, some employers vigorously defend their high-cost plans. Northwestern claims that it offers low-cost funds alongside the expensive ones, and that employees could avoid the high fees if they wanted to. To limit choices, it says, would be “paternalistic.”

Schlichter, on the other hand, argues that employers have a fiduciary duty to vet every option they offer to employees. “They’re saying they could have a Bernie Madoff fund in the plan, a total scam, and it would be OK because they offered other choices,” Schlichter said.

The mutual fund industry is watching this case closely. The industry’s trade group, the Investment Company Institute, filed a brief in support of Northwestern.

The workers’ side has high-powered supporters too, including AARP and the U.S. solicitor general. The government’s brief urges the court to clarify that federal law “requires fiduciaries to work actively to limit a plan’s expenses and remove imprudent investments.”