Nicklaus: Jerry Schlichter won one Supreme Court case over retirement fees. Now he's teeing up another

Jerry Schlichter has made workers’ retirements more secure by billions of dollars, and he’s still fighting against excessive fees that threaten that security.
On Monday, that fight goes before the U.S. Supreme Court. An employee class-action suit against Northwestern University was dismissed by a lower court and Schlichter, a St. Louis attorney who represents the workers, is trying to get it reinstated.
The high court, which hears just 1% of the cases appealed to it, decided this one was important. It’s only the second retirement-fee case to make it this far; the other, also brought by Schlichter’s firm, was decided in workers’ favor in 2015.
In the Northwestern case, the lawsuit alleges that the university failed to seek competitive bids for administering its 403(b) plan, resulting in overpayments of at least $3 million.
It also alleges that more than 100 of Northwestern’s investment offerings were retail mutual funds, when lower-cost institutional classes of the same funds were available to a plan with $2.5 billion in assets.
Schlichter has been making the same allegations against corporate 401(k) plans for 15 years, and he’s been winning. In 2016, he began suing prominent universities over their 403(b) plans, which are the nonprofit sector’s equivalent of a 401(k).
Of the 30-some suits he’s filed, about 20 have been settled or adjudicated. The settlements, with major employers including Caterpillar, Northrop Grumman and Columbia University, total more than $500 million, and all include language that require employers to use low-cost funds and monitor overhead costs in the future.
Moreover, by shining a light on what used to be a murky topic, Schlichter’s suits have made employers across the land pay closer attention to retirement-plan fees. With more than $8 trillion stashed in 401(k) and 403(b) plans, even a slight reduction in cost leaves billions more in workers’ accounts.
“Litigation is definitely one of the factors bringing down fees,” said Brooks Herman, executive director of research firm ISS Market Intelligence. “Plan sponsors do not want to get sued.”
When they do, though, some employers vigorously defend their high-cost plans. Northwestern claims that it offers low-cost funds alongside the expensive ones, and that employees could avoid the high fees if they wanted to. To limit choices, it says, would be “paternalistic.”
Schlichter, on the other hand, argues that employers have a fiduciary duty to vet every option they offer to employees. “They’re saying they could have a Bernie Madoff fund in the plan, a total scam, and it would be OK because they offered other choices,” Schlichter said.
The mutual fund industry is watching this case closely. The industry’s trade group, the Investment Company Institute, filed a brief in support of Northwestern.
The workers’ side has high-powered supporters too, including AARP and the U.S. solicitor general. The government’s brief urges the court to clarify that federal law “requires fiduciaries to work actively to limit a plan’s expenses and remove imprudent investments.”
If you’re handicapping the outcome, it’s worth noting that the court ruled unanimously in the previous 401(k) case in 2015. Six of the nine justices who decided that case are still on the court.
Schlichter’s team also highlights, in one of its filings, a white paper by Virginia-based Euclid Specialty Managers that calls the Northwestern case “ominous for plan sponsors.” It says the university’s “recordkeeping and investment arrangement is, at best, problematic.”
And that’s coming from an insurance company that would like to see Schlichter’s brand of litigation batted down. It sounds like he has a chance to score another big win on workers’ behalf.