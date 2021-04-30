Nicklaus: Pandemic puts only a small dent in CEOs' pay

Caleres explained that it modified the bonus plan to “motivate and retain our valuable talent,” while Belden said it wanted to reward executives “for realistic levels of performance during this unique period of unanticipated headwinds.”

“We've seen companies take all sorts of approaches” to setting pay amid a pandemic, said Chris Brindisi, a Dallas-based principal at consulting firm Pay Governance.

For a hard-hit retailer like Caleres, he argues, the worry about keeping key executives was real. “It's a challenging message for shareholders, but there is a real retention and motivation issue that the board has to deal with,” Brindisi said.

Institutional Shareholder Services, which advises large investors on corporate governance matters, normally disapproves of midyear bonus adjustments, but said in October that they might be OK during a pandemic if “the resulting outcomes appear reasonable.”

ISS said it would frown on changes to longer-term incentives, such as three-year performance plans begun in 2018 or 2019. Caleres modified its three-year stock award that began in 2020, but said an earlier award to Sullivan expired worthless.