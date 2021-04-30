Nicklaus: Pandemic puts only a small dent in CEOs' pay

The pandemic smashed corporate profits last year, but the hit to CEOs' paychecks was relatively modest.
By my calculations, median pay for St. Louis area chief executives fell just 3% after rising steadily for several years. That figure covers 19 companies that had the same leader throughout 2019 and 2020 and excludes pension values, which can fluctuate wildly from year to year.
Some bosses had a very good year while others took a hit in the pocketbook. Pay rose 30.5% to $10.7 million for Ron Kruszewski of Stifel Financial, which benefited from a rising stock market. Diane Sullivan at Caleres, a shoe retailer that had to close its stores for weeks, saw her reported pay cut in half, to $2.9 million.
Several companies decided not to insulate executives from the pandemic's economic effects. Post Holdings, for example, stuck with the year's original financial targets “without making adjustments for COVID-related impact.” That meant no bonus for CEO Robert Vitale.
Other firms took specific measures to reduce executives' pay. Energizer Holdings trimmed bonuses and Esco Technologies skipped its usual stock awards. Peabody CEO Glenn Kellow voluntarily gave up a $300,000 bonus.
A few companies, however, changed their pay plans in midyear to account for the pandemic. Reinsurance Group of America tripled CEO Anna Manning's bonus, saying the smaller amount “did not properly reflect the performance.”
Both Caleres and electronics manufacturer Belden, knowing executives couldn't meet their original financial goals, set separate bonus targets for the second half of the year. They beat those targets, allowing Sullivan to collect $360,000 and Belden's Roel Vestjens to get $858,000.
Caleres explained that it modified the bonus plan to “motivate and retain our valuable talent,” while Belden said it wanted to reward executives “for realistic levels of performance during this unique period of unanticipated headwinds.”
“We've seen companies take all sorts of approaches” to setting pay amid a pandemic, said Chris Brindisi, a Dallas-based principal at consulting firm Pay Governance.
For a hard-hit retailer like Caleres, he argues, the worry about keeping key executives was real. “It's a challenging message for shareholders, but there is a real retention and motivation issue that the board has to deal with,” Brindisi said.
Institutional Shareholder Services, which advises large investors on corporate governance matters, normally disapproves of midyear bonus adjustments, but said in October that they might be OK during a pandemic if “the resulting outcomes appear reasonable.”
ISS said it would frown on changes to longer-term incentives, such as three-year performance plans begun in 2018 or 2019. Caleres modified its three-year stock award that began in 2020, but said an earlier award to Sullivan expired worthless.
Brandon Rees, the AFL-CIO's deputy director of corporations and a longtime critic of CEO pay, said 2020 illustrated the hypocrisy of companies' claim that they pay for performance. “Their instinct was to furlough their workers at the same time they boosted CEO pay in many unconscionable ways,” Rees said.
Many bosses — including those at Aegion, Build-A-Bear, Caleres and Emerson — took salary cuts at the beginning of the pandemic, but salary was just 13% of St. Louis CEOs' total compensation. More than half their pay came in stock, and stock awards tended to be larger than ever.
Rees called the salary cuts “window dressing” and noted that a rising market had inflated the value of stock awards. “It's hard to credit those CEOs for the overall rise in the stock market,” he said. “It's part of a flawed structure.”
The big question now is how investors will react to the rewards companies handed out during a downturn. Early returns show them voting against pay practices more often than they did in the past, but still giving the average company 89% approval.
As shareholder revolts go, that's pretty mild. It's probably a safe bet that executive pay will resume its upward climb as soon as the pandemic is over, if not before.