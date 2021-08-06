Nicklaus: Pandemic spurs a surprising uptick in entrepreneurship

“There are people who got used to working at home, but their big corporate employer is mandating a return to the office,” MacDonald said. “Small consulting companies can be fairly nimble. They don’t have a huge human resources department that needs to have a uniform policy for everybody.”

For Bark n Sniff, a boom in pet adoptions increased the potential market. Also, Matus said, “COVID-19 really changed the way people think about health … and they instantly transfer that mindset over to their pets.”

The pandemic also created favorable conditions for Kuleana Consulting, a business that Washington University senior Alivia Kaplan started with other students. Kuleana, which helps businesses with sustainability and social impact issues, has landed clients as far away as Europe.

“That would have been less probable if everyone wasn’t used to doing everything over Zoom and getting away from the mindset that people had to be in the same room,” Kaplan said. “The pandemic has enabled us to be global.”

Chad Carpenter, co-founder of Abide Assay in St. Louis, sees a similar benefit. Abide analyzes data on various strains of medical marijuana to help dispensaries advise patients on varieties and dosages.