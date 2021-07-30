Nicklaus: Parson's lottery may not move the needle much on vaccination rates

Americans love lotteries, so maybe Gov. Mike Parson will succeed in boosting Missouri's low vaccination rate by offering a series of $10,000 prizes.
Or maybe not. There's little research on how cash prizes affect public health goals, but lotteries haven't moved the needle much in some states that have tried them.
Officials in Ohio, which launched the current craze in May by offering a $1 million prize, initially said it caused a jump in vaccination rates. More careful observers, however, pointed out that the lottery announcement coincided with a natural surge in demand when children as young as 12 became eligible for shots.
When Ohio ended the incentive program in June, Gov. Mike DeWine admitted that its effectiveness had waned.
Still, Ohio has had many copycats. More than a dozen states have dangled million-dollar prizes, and New Mexico residents can win up to $5 million.
Illinois awarded $1 million on July 8 and has followed up with a series of $100,000 prizes, so Missouri's $10,000 jackpots look modest by comparison.
Public health experts say cash — either a lottery or the $100 gift cards that the city of St. Louis plans to hand out — will convince some vaccine-hesitant people to roll up their sleeves. The results, though, are likely to be modest.
“There is evidence that giving people incentives can be helpful in the short term,” said Elvin Geng, a professor of infectious diseases at Washington University Medical School. “The effects are likely not to be big and they're also likely to depend on the details.”
In a survey, Kaiser Family Foundation asked unvaccinated people what would make them more likely to get a shot. Only 15% said they'd be motivated by $100 in cash, while 23% said a million-dollar lottery might do the trick.
Geng said cash incentives might have different effects on two groups: people who are merely hesitant about the vaccine, and those who express strong opposition.
“For people who intend to get vaccinated but are procrastinating, it could put them over that hump,” he said. “For people categorically opposed, it would only work if it gave them an excuse to get a vaccination without feeling like they're selling out their principles. Nobody knows whether that's happening.”
There's even concern that cash prizes will give anti-vaxxers a new argument: If this shot is supposed to be good for you, why is the government bribing people to get it?
“Anytime you are dealing with one of these polarizing areas, there is potential for misinformation,” said Ana Santos Rutschman, an assistant professor at St. Louis University's Center for Health Law Studies. “On social media, the message people will spread is that the vaccine is so problematic that they have to give you the chance to win $10,000.”
Another concern is long-term in nature. “If you're giving people money to get a COVID vaccine now, is that going to change flu vaccination rates next year?” Geng asks. “Will they be conditioned to do these things only for payment?”
No one knows the answer, because we've never had a vaccine effort so massive — or so politicized — as the one for COVID-19. States are looking for anything that will increase vaccination rates, and lotteries are one of the straws they're grasping.