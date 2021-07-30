Nicklaus: Parson's lottery may not move the needle much on vaccination rates

Geng said cash incentives might have different effects on two groups: people who are merely hesitant about the vaccine, and those who express strong opposition.

“For people who intend to get vaccinated but are procrastinating, it could put them over that hump,” he said. “For people categorically opposed, it would only work if it gave them an excuse to get a vaccination without feeling like they're selling out their principles. Nobody knows whether that's happening.”

There's even concern that cash prizes will give anti-vaxxers a new argument: If this shot is supposed to be good for you, why is the government bribing people to get it?

“Anytime you are dealing with one of these polarizing areas, there is potential for misinformation,” said Ana Santos Rutschman, an assistant professor at St. Louis University's Center for Health Law Studies. “On social media, the message people will spread is that the vaccine is so problematic that they have to give you the chance to win $10,000.”

Another concern is long-term in nature. “If you're giving people money to get a COVID vaccine now, is that going to change flu vaccination rates next year?” Geng asks. “Will they be conditioned to do these things only for payment?”