Nicklaus: St. Louis startup aims to solve freight problems with autonomous railcar

The hopper car in Intramotev’s workshop looks nothing like the futuristic rail vehicle shown on its website — yet.
The St. Louis startup intends to accomplish on the nation’s rails what Waymo and other well-funded companies are trying to do on the road: Eliminate the need for human operators. One autonomous truck startup, TuSimple, went public this year at a value of $8 billion; Amazon is backing a competitor called PlusDrive.
Tim Luchini, Intramotev’s co-founder and chief executive, believes the opportunity in autonomous rail is both bigger and more achievable than the one in self-driving trucks. Taking the driver out of a truck reduces costs, he explained, but doesn’t change the basic structure of the industry.
Intramotev’s plan is to install electric motors, and the cameras and sensors needed for autonomous operation, on individual railcars. That, Luchini said, will make it economical to use the rails for short-haul, time-sensitive loads that now move by truck.
The average railcar, Intramotev estimates, sits for more than 24 hours waiting to be added to a train. “We can fix that and unlock idle capacity in the rail network,” Luchini said.
Autonomous technology also should be easier to adapt to the rails than the roads. A railcar, after all, has only a few possible decisions to make: go forward or backward, stop, speed up or slow down. There’s no turning or changing lanes.
If a pedestrian or car or animal is on the tracks, a single freight car, unlike a mile-long train, can probably see it in time to stop. Intramotev is developing a machine-learning algorithm that will make such decisions.
Luchini and co-founders Corey Vasel and Alex Peiffer launched the company last year based on rail industry research Peiffer did as a graduate student at the University of Southern California. Luchini and Peiffer grew up together in Ohio; Luchini and Vasel worked together at Boeing as aerospace engineers.
They developed their business plan with the help of Idealab NY, a New York business incubator, and recently landed an investment from its affiliated venture capital fund, Idealab X. Intramotev also won a $50,000 Arch Grant last month.
Idealab X didn’t disclose the size of its investment, but Luchini said it is enough to develop the technology and buy all the hardware the company needs, including a hopper car. He counts 13 people working on the project, some full-time and some in an advisory capacity.
(Intramotev asked us not to disclose its exact location in the St. Louis area for fear of attracting curiosity seekers. )
The plan is to have a working prototype by spring and then test it with operators of self-contained rail networks, such as those inside a mining complex or port. Eventually, the founders think the autonomous railcar will be cost-effective for hauls of 600 miles or less, and could be hooked to a locomotive-driven train for longer trips.
Jonathan Cohen, co-founder of Idealab X, said his fund invests in companies that think big. “The fact that of 1.6 million railcars in the country, nearly 1 million aren’t moving at a given moment, that’s kind of weird and it’s a big problem,” he said. “We look at this as a transformational idea.”
It doesn’t escape his notice, of course, that the world's cargo capacity is being tested as never before. Intramotev, Cohen said, offers a logical way to move more freight over the existing rail network.