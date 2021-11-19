Nicklaus: St. Louis startup aims to solve freight problems with autonomous railcar

Idealab X didn’t disclose the size of its investment, but Luchini said it is enough to develop the technology and buy all the hardware the company needs, including a hopper car. He counts 13 people working on the project, some full-time and some in an advisory capacity.

(Intramotev asked us not to disclose its exact location in the St. Louis area for fear of attracting curiosity seekers. )

The plan is to have a working prototype by spring and then test it with operators of self-contained rail networks, such as those inside a mining complex or port. Eventually, the founders think the autonomous railcar will be cost-effective for hauls of 600 miles or less, and could be hooked to a locomotive-driven train for longer trips.

Jonathan Cohen, co-founder of Idealab X, said his fund invests in companies that think big. “The fact that of 1.6 million railcars in the country, nearly 1 million aren’t moving at a given moment, that’s kind of weird and it’s a big problem,” he said. “We look at this as a transformational idea.”