Nicklaus: St. Louis won’t lead the artificial intelligence revolution, but it can be a fast follower

Jason Hall, chief executive of Greater St. Louis Inc., sees those as evidence of the region’s potential. “You can literally look around the city at many headline-making young tech firms closely linked to AI,” he said. “From my perspective, they’re continuing to lean into the strengths we have in key verticals like ag tech, geospatial and financial services.”

Help may be on the way for cities that want to build up their AI infrastructure. The Innovation and Competition Act, passed by the Senate in July, contains $10 billion to seed new technology hubs around the country.

If that bill becomes law, it could present an opportunity for St. Louis. But, Muro said, the region would have to do “an unflinching assessment” to convince the federal government it could put the funds to good use.

In other words, wishful thinking won’t get us very far. Only regions with the research institutions, talent and capital to create a successful AI sector need apply.

Hall believes St. Louis has all of the above. Washington University, for instance, has an artificial intelligence collaboration across its computer science, medicine and social sciences faculties.

Hall was glad to see Brookings recognize the region’s potential. “We know from looking at the data, we’re not seeking to claim that we are the AI leader of the world,” he said. “But we can plant a flag.”

