Nicklaus: This takeover drama hits close to home

That bid, though, always seemed like merely an opening gambit. Lee’s shares were above $24 as recently as September, so the price wasn’t all that lucrative.

The stock market is betting that Alden, or someone else, will bid higher. Lee shares have consistently traded above $24 since Alden’s offer was made public, and they closed Thursday at $27.70.

Alden, a New York hedge fund that owns newspapers including the Chicago Tribune and the Denver Post, may now slink away and pursue someone else, as it did after being rejected by Gannett in 2019. But Alden also is capable of maintaining a long siege: It began pursuing Tribune Publishing in late 2019 and finally closed the deal in May of 2021.

“I don’t really know, but it looks like we’re more at the start of this than the end of this,” said Rick Edmonds, media business analyst at the Poynter Institute.

My colleagues, naturally, are worried about job cuts if Alden becomes our owner. When it bought Tribune, Alden reduced newsroom staffing at least 10%, and that was after deep cuts by the previous management.