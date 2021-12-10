Nicklaus: This takeover drama hits close to home

In four decades as a business journalist, I’ve always loved a good takeover fight. High stakes and big egos invariably make for dramatic stories.
I sometimes use such occasions to opine that a hostile bid is good for long-suffering shareholders, or criticize a management team that adopts a poison pill or other measures to protect itself.
Right now, however, the drama is a little too close to home. Alden Global Capital’s hostile offer for Lee Enterprises, the Post-Dispatch’s parent company, is causing angst in the newsroom and the community.
Lee shows every sign of fighting to stay independent. It adopted a poison pill, which makes it prohibitively expensive for Alden to increase its stake. It rebuffed Alden’s attempt to nominate three board members, and on Thursday it formally rejected the $24-a-share offer.
That bid, though, always seemed like merely an opening gambit. Lee’s shares were above $24 as recently as September, so the price wasn’t all that lucrative.
The stock market is betting that Alden, or someone else, will bid higher. Lee shares have consistently traded above $24 since Alden’s offer was made public, and they closed Thursday at $27.70.
Alden, a New York hedge fund that owns newspapers including the Chicago Tribune and the Denver Post, may now slink away and pursue someone else, as it did after being rejected by Gannett in 2019. But Alden also is capable of maintaining a long siege: It began pursuing Tribune Publishing in late 2019 and finally closed the deal in May of 2021.
“I don’t really know, but it looks like we’re more at the start of this than the end of this,” said Rick Edmonds, media business analyst at the Poynter Institute.
My colleagues, naturally, are worried about job cuts if Alden becomes our owner. When it bought Tribune, Alden reduced newsroom staffing at least 10%, and that was after deep cuts by the previous management.
In its letter to Lee, Alden portrayed itself as having a “substantial commitment to the newspaper industry” and a “desire to support local newspapers over the long term.”
Keith Herndon, dean of the University of Georgia’s journalism school, said Alden’s and Lee’s long-term strategies aren’t all that different: Both companies realize that their future depends on turning online readers into paying digital subscribers.
Lee, in an earnings announcement Thursday, emphasized that it now has 402,000 digital-only subscribers, up 65% in the past year.
Alden, Herndon added, seems more eager to cut costs while it waits for the long-term strategy to bear fruit. “I think they are more focused on cutting costs than on growing revenue,” he said.
“Lee runs a lean operation in the first place, but I would bet Alden is looking to cut it some more,” he added.
Some people have wondered whether a white knight might offer a higher price for Lee. Edmonds sees that as possible but not likely. One of the few possibilities, he said, would be another hedge fund, Chatham Asset Management, which bought the McClatchy newspapers out of bankruptcy last year.
Barring that, we appear to be left with two possible outcomes: Either Alden drops its bid and goes away, or it continues the siege and raises its offer.