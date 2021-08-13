Nicklaus: To meet hiring goals, St. Louis employers will need to cast a wider net

The region needs to address institutional biases, education gaps and transportation disparities that keep some St. Louisans from taking full advantage of a strong job market. Employers also need to cast a wider net.

When St. Louis Community College surveyed 516 area companies, 58% said they couldn’t find workers with the right set of skills. The pollsters have asked the question for more than a decade, and that’s the highest response yet.

Hart Nelson, the college’s associate vice chancellor for workforce solutions, has a followup question for bosses who gave that answer: “I would ask, where are you looking, and are you making sure that barriers to entry aren’t there?”

Hiring practices may be changing in response to the tight job market. Eighty-two percent of firms said they had been forced to hire less experienced workers and train them, and 66% said they had raised wages.

Perhaps surprisingly, one thing St. Louis businesses aren’t embracing is remote work. Just 23% of employers said they currently have remote workers, and nearly half of those expect to reduce the number of remote workers in the next year. Last year, near the peak of the pandemic, 61% of firms were using remote workers.