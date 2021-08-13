Nicklaus: To meet hiring goals, St. Louis employers will need to cast a wider net

Two-thirds of St. Louis companies expect to add workers in the next year, but filling those jobs won’t be easy.
That’s the hope and the challenge outlined in St. Louis Community College’s annual report on the region’s workforce: Employers are more optimistic than ever about growth plans, but they complain consistently about a shortage of skilled workers.
That’s why the college chose “equitable recovery” as the theme of this year’s report: The region can’t thrive unless it creates opportunities for groups that have been left behind in the past.
During a webcast discussion of the report, economist Charles Gascon mentioned a sobering statistic: Metro St. Louis is projected to have 0.7% fewer 25- to 54-year-olds, considered the prime working years, in 2025 than it had in 2019.
If employers think workers are scarce now, they may face even greater challenges ahead.
“Expanding the labor force is not going to come from the demographics,” said Gascon, a regional economist at the St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank. “Finding people who are on the sidelines and bringing them in is really the key lever for expanding the labor force.”
In St. Louis, many of those people on the sidelines are Black. In 2019, the unemployment rate here was more than twice as high for Blacks as for whites. The coronavirus pandemic probably made the disparity worse.
The region needs to address institutional biases, education gaps and transportation disparities that keep some St. Louisans from taking full advantage of a strong job market. Employers also need to cast a wider net.
When St. Louis Community College surveyed 516 area companies, 58% said they couldn’t find workers with the right set of skills. The pollsters have asked the question for more than a decade, and that’s the highest response yet.
Hart Nelson, the college’s associate vice chancellor for workforce solutions, has a followup question for bosses who gave that answer: “I would ask, where are you looking, and are you making sure that barriers to entry aren’t there?”
Hiring practices may be changing in response to the tight job market. Eighty-two percent of firms said they had been forced to hire less experienced workers and train them, and 66% said they had raised wages.
Perhaps surprisingly, one thing St. Louis businesses aren’t embracing is remote work. Just 23% of employers said they currently have remote workers, and nearly half of those expect to reduce the number of remote workers in the next year. Last year, near the peak of the pandemic, 61% of firms were using remote workers.
Three-quarters of employers said they have jobs open for workers with six months or less of training. That’s something the community college, which offers specialized programs in manufacturing, computer science and other skills, can help with.
“For our graduates, who aren’t going to have experience, that’s good news,” Nelson said. “They want to get into the workforce quickly.”
Some of the college’s programs, such as the Access Point computer programming course, are specifically designed to increase diversity in the target industry.
The best news in the workforce study is the finding that, even amid economic uncertainty, firms are creating good jobs. Wages are going up, and 80% of growing firms said they plan to add full-time workers, not part-time or contract positions.
To fill those jobs, they must look in places they haven’t looked before. If they can’t find ways to hire more Black St. Louisans, and those from other groups that have historically been left behind, this region may simply be unable to grow.