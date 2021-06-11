Nicklaus: Where's the jobs surge? Just wait a few months, economists say

Those parents, and other Americans who opted not to work during the COVID-19 pandemic, may be lured back by rising wages. “As the labor market tightens, it encourages a return to work by previously discouraged workers,” Prakken said.

Still, not everyone who had a job before the pandemic will be rushing to fill out applications. Labor force participation — the percentage of the working-age population holding or looking for a job — has fallen from 63.4% early last year to 61.6% now, and the drop has been especially steep among people over age 55.

“Some older people who were approaching retirement may have decided to take early retirement, and they're done,” Prakken said. “That's a one-way situation, and there also are lingering concerns about safety in the workplace.”

As a result, he predicts, the labor force participation rate will be slow to rebound and may not climb back to its previous level.

Nevertheless, Prakken expects a strong job market for years to come. His firm predicts that unemployment will fall below 4% next year, roughly matching the pre-pandemic rate.

Even better, it sees that combination of strong economic growth and low unemployment continuing for at least three to four years. No one will forget the COVID-19 recession of 2020, but it will feel good to leave it in the rearview mirror.

Daily updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.