Nicklaus: With relief fund exhausted, restaurants say they need a second helping

“We ended up having to take out a pretty large loan to get through those tough times,” he said. “Being able to pay back some of that money would put us in a much better spot.”

Some people may assume that restaurants are doing fine now that capacity limits have been lifted, but Craft said that’s not the case. Revenue at Pastaria, his busiest spot, is still down 23% from 2019 levels.

“We are creeping back but there’s a long way to go,” he said. “With cases rising again, there’s still a lot of uncertainty as to what the future looks like for restaurants.”

The future of Tabron-Jones’ business, the Posse on Broadway Lounge, is even more uncertain. It opened in June last year, only to close in October. She has reopened a couple of times, most recently on June 1 when she was confident that federal help was coming.

Two weeks later, after realizing she wouldn’t get the money, the Posse closed again. Tabron-Jones, who is Black, expected to be a priority applicant, because Congress had told the SBA to process grants first for firms owned by women, veterans and people of color.