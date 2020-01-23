Tips for the best financial you in the new year

At the same time that Americans are feeling the financial pinch of the holidays, they’re gearing up for 2020, with their top two goals being to save more and increase their credit scores, according to a national consumer survey by Experian.

Almost three out of four consumers surveyed are motivated to improve their finances. To reach their New Year goals, survey respondents say they’ll spend less money to improve their credit score (59 percent) and pay off credit card debt (58 percent).

To help get you started, Experian Boost ambassador, actor and financial empowerment activist, Hill Harper is providing these money tips:

Create a financial blueprint

The first step is to create a blueprint identifying your money, saving and investing goals. Examine your priorities and determine how much money you require to meet your basic needs. From there, you should assess what else you need to be happy and how you can use money as a resource to achieve it.

Assess the cost of being you