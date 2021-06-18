Cash prizes, vacations are king at Top Flite Financial

Bray and Feager rely on referrals to recruit new employees.

“We hire a certain type of person, with a solution-driven mindset,” Feager said. “Almost everyone we hire comes to us with no industry experience. We prefer that. It allows us to train people from the ground up and not have to break any bad habits.”

Hiring family is not a problem, as long as the person fits in and works hard.

“We’ve squashed the theory of ‘don’t hire friends.’ We have a mom, two sons and a wife here,” Feager said, referring to the fact that his mother, brother and spouse all work for Top Flite.

Jeremy Brigham joined the company in late 2019 as a loan processor. He was working long hours for an aviation supplier and was looking for a better work-life balance. He had worked with Feager and Bray at another mortgage company several years earlier, where he said the atmosphere was tense and negative. He wasn’t sure he wanted to give the mortgage business another try, but he saw a Facebook post mentioning that Top Flite was recruiting. He met with his former colleagues and was encouraged by what he saw, including the prizes and bonuses.

“The higher-ups are more concerned about their employees than giving themselves raises,” Brigham said.