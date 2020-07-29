How Top Workplaces are identified

Who determines Top Workplaces? The best judges: the employees who work there.
For the ninth year, the Post-Dispatch has partnered with Philadelphia-based Energage to rank the St. Louis area’s Top Workplaces. The process is based on a scientific survey of employees who rate their workplace culture. It also gives company insights about what makes them unique.
“In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees,” said Eric Rubino, Energage CEO. “When you give your employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization.”
The process began in January, when the Post-Dispatch began news coverage and promotions to welcome people to nominate companies as Top Workplaces. Energage also contacted area companies. Throughout the process, 1,471 employers in the region were invited to have their employees take the survey. Any organization was eligible to participate, provided it had at least 50 employees in the region. Employers could be public, private, nonprofit or governmental.
There is no cost to enter the Top Workplaces program.
For 2020, 186 employers agreed to take the survey. Combined, they employ 45,120 people throughout the St. Louis region. Of those employees who received questionnaires, 28,748 responded, either on paper or online. For this year’s winners list, 140 St. Louis-area employers were ranked based on their employee survey feedback.
The 24-question employee engagement survey gathers responses on issues relating to workplace culture:
ALIGNMENT — where the company is headed, its values, cooperation, effective meetings
COACHING— managers care about concerns, are helpful, encourage employee development
CONNECTION — employees feel appreciated, work is meaningful, working at full potential, clued in to each other
ENGAGEMENT — productivity, retention, recruiting
LEADERSHIP — confidence in company leaders
PERFORMANCE — execution, open-mindedness, innovation, clued-in leadership
THE BASICS — pay, benefits, flexibility, training, expectations
Employers that score high enough are recognized as Top Workplaces. Employers are categorized by size, and they are ranked within those size groups to accurately compare results. Energage also determines special award winners based on standout scores on specific survey topics.
Did you look over the list and wonder why a particular company was not on it? It might be because it chose not to participate, or because it did not score well enough in the survey process. Energage occasionally disqualifies employers based on questionable results detected through statistical tests it runs to ensure organizations are accurately administering the survey.
Want your organization to participate in the 2021 program? Just go to stltoday.com/nominate to submit a nomination.
