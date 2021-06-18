Professional growth, workplace fun drive St. Louis real estate firm Berkshire Hathaway's success

President and CEO Maryann Vitale Alles co-founded the company in 2002 at a time when two of the region’s biggest real estate firms — Gundaker Realtors and Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage — merged. Alles sought to provide another option for home buyers and sellers as well as create a company that could help her employees and agents advance.

“I like the reward of helping people make more money than they ever imagined they could ever make,” Alles said. “I tell them, ‘You are the CEO of your own company.’ We will teach you what you need to do and train you.”

That training is ongoing and available to more than just new employees. Select Properties offers weekly coaching calls to any interested employee. The company also hosts “mastermind meetings” that offer insight on various topics. One recent mastermind meeting was about family business and how agents can build a successful company while working with family members.

As agents were forced to pivot to virtual tours during the COVID-19 pandemic, Select Properties partnered with a media company to help agents become more comfortable with creating videos.

“We try to support all of the different things that agents need in today’s market,” said Alles.