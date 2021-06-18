St. Louis' top workplaces could be models for the new normal

“Those organizations are going to retain talent, drive innovation and thrive in a deep way,” Baumgarden said.

The companies at the top of the Post-Dispatch’s list, in partnership with Philadelphia-based Energage, appear to prove that.

The Top Flite Financial office here, which makes a habit of giving away money and lavish trips to encourage employee performance, is its company’s top revenue driver among 37 locations nationwide.

“We’re the biggest team, and we do more than half the company’s total loan volume,” division manager Todd Feager said.

At RedKey Realty, where executives bring in masseuses for head, neck and shoulder massages to relieve stress and make a point of encouraging employees to go after personal as well as professional goals, the story is the same.

“Every year our revenues have grown,” CEO Jill Butler said. “I truly believe if people are happy, it shows up in your bottom line.”

And when agents finish raving about the collaborative work culture and retreats to Pere Marquette State Park, they confide it’d be near impossible to poach them.

“I’m excited to go into the office,” agent Sandra Mesker said. “And not everyone can say that.”