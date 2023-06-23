The following special award recipients were chosen based on standout scores for employee responses to specific survey statements. Employees rated statements on a seven-point scale from “strongly disagree” to “strongly agree.”
Large employer:
Rusty Keeley, Keeley Companies
From employee responses:
“He is very driven and open about all the changes they are happening and things he’s chasing down.”
Midsize employer:
Tad Edwards, Benjamin F Edwards
From employee responses:
”He not only preaches the Golden Rule, he truly follows it. He treats every employee the same no matter how low or high of a position you hold. He loves this company and wants it to grow and succeed more than anyone.”
Small employer:
David Long, CC3 Solutions
From employee responses:
“Upper management recognizes my successes and mentors me weekly to grow.”
Company awards
Direction: Charles Schwab
From employee responses: “Although we are growing, the culture is still supporting this growth and our key values/principles as a company still hold true.”
Managers: CarShield
From employee responses: ”Always helping when I need help. Teaching me new ways to get better at my; position constantly helping others reach their best versions of themselves. My manager is the best I have ever had.”
New ideas: Moosylvania
From employee responses: “We have tons of brainstorms, group chats and regular meetings with direct supervisors to encourage new ideas.”
Doers: Title Partners Agency
Meaningfulness: Krilogy
Values: BHMG Engineers
From employee responses: “BHMG made it a policy to not work on weekends, unless approved, to really prove they are wanting employees to have a healthy work-life balance.”
Clued-in senior management: Waterway Carwash
From employee responses: “They are always asking questions and staying in the loop of all areas of the store. They’re always accessible to cover and help us and they’re always moving.”
Communication: Twain Financial Partners
From employee responses: “What I most value being well informed about at Twain Financial is the company’s direction when it comes to business proposals and projects. Being informed about these projects helps me understand and see the company’s goals and mission in-person.”
Appreciation: International Food Products Corp.
From employee responses: “My superiors look out for my best interests and are invested in my growth within the company.”
Work/life flexibility: Object Computing
Training: Guild Mortgage Company
Benefits: Concordia Plan Services
