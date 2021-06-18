Teamwork makes the dream work at RedKey Realty

Ask someone at RedKey Realty what it’s like to work there, and you can expect to hear a string of happy contrasts.

They’ll say it’s a fiercely collaborative office in an industry that can be cutthroat, an environment that’s fun and quirky even as agents conduct serious business, and a place to grow as a person as well as a professional.

And if that sounds too good to be true to you, you’re not alone.

“I get people that come in and they’re like, ‘Are you guys serious?’” Nate Johnson, RedKey’s director of agent development, said. “But I tell them, ’Yeah, this is real, this is what we do.’”

Here’s the proof: the Frontenac-based firm ranked first among the region’s midsize companies in this year’s Top Workplaces survey.

The company, first established in 2012, didn’t get here by accident.

CEO Jill Butler had worked in real estate before founding RedKey, and while she’d had success, she wanted the new place to be different.

“Some real estate offices will be kind of competitive, like each agent is on their own a little bit,” she said in a recent interview. “And that’s fine, but it’s not the only way.”