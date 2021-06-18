 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Teamwork makes the dream work at RedKey Realty
0 comments

Teamwork makes the dream work at RedKey Realty

From the What employers are the best in the St. Louis area? Check the 2021 list of Top Workplaces series

Ask someone at RedKey Realty what it’s like to work there, and you can expect to hear a string of happy contrasts.

They’ll say it’s a fiercely collaborative office in an industry that can be cutthroat, an environment that’s fun and quirky even as agents conduct serious business, and a place to grow as a person as well as a professional.

And if that sounds too good to be true to you, you’re not alone.

“I get people that come in and they’re like, ‘Are you guys serious?’” Nate Johnson, RedKey’s director of agent development, said. “But I tell them, ’Yeah, this is real, this is what we do.’”

Here’s the proof: the Frontenac-based firm ranked first among the region’s midsize companies in this year’s Top Workplaces survey.

The company, first established in 2012, didn’t get here by accident.

CEO Jill Butler had worked in real estate before founding RedKey, and while she’d had success, she wanted the new place to be different.

“Some real estate offices will be kind of competitive, like each agent is on their own a little bit,” she said in a recent interview. “And that’s fine, but it’s not the only way.”

RedKey’s way is more about team meetings that start with people sharing what’s going good in their lives and often lead to people asking for and getting help with whatever’s going south.

“Everyone leaves their ego at the door,” agent Sandra Mesker said.

The same ethos applies online in a private Facebook group where agents and staff post inspiration and troubleshooting advice throughout the day.

Marketing director Jenn Cloud said the group existed pre-pandemic, but became a real lifeline last year.

“Agents could put something in there in the morning and probably have a dozen answers by the end of the day,” she said.

RedKey leaders concede it’s not necessarily intuitive for real estate agents to be selfless as independent contractors who compete for a limited number of available commissions.

But Klaus Bank, a broker as well as an executive at the firm, said RedKey encourages agents to see things differently.

“We focus on abundance rather than scarcity,” he said. “There’s more than enough for everybody, so it makes sense to help someone else when you can.”

It also makes sense for the bottom line.

“If you have 180 agents sharing their experience, that’s great,” Butler, the CEO, said. “That’s way better than someone trying to do it on their own.”

RedKey’s way also includes a full roster of events to maintain team chemistry.

There are birthday parties for employees where everyone said something they appreciated about the person turning one year older, and they continued even through the pandemic via Zoom.

There’s also a book club that helpfully focused on inspirational reads over the past year.

RedKey tries to help employees take care of themselves in their personal lives, too.

That means offering the usual array of benefits, of course, but it sometimes it also means bringing a masseuse into the office for a few hours for head, neck and shoulder work.

Other times it means a few days at Pere Marquette State Park for a retreat.

“We do business planning, but there’s also yoga and hiking,” Mesker said. “We spend time on ourselves as people, not just businesspeople.”

That spirit follows employees back into the office, too.

There’s a big poster in a hallway in Frontenac where employees write life goals — finishing a book, buying a new home, riding a motorcycle from Florida to Alaska.

When they reach their goal, they get their picture taken in front of the poster to commemorate it.

Butler acknowledges RedKey’s way isn’t the simplest or cheapest way to run a real estate firm.

She also concedes that not everything is perfect. The pandemic has put pursuit of some life goals on hold for the last year, and Butler says the company needs to really push people to take some vacation this year to catch up.

But she said that overall, the collaborative approach makes things fun, and the extra money spent on employees makes them happy, which makes them more productive — which makes things more fun.

And beneath all the buzzwords and business terms that float around the office, that three-letter word appears to be the heart of what’s going on at RedKey.

“I’m getting philosophical,” Butler said at one point in the interview, “but why are we here? It’s to do good things and have fun. And this is super fun for me.”

Employees agree.

“I’ve worked for several other brokers,” Mesker said, “and I would not leave. This is the best real estate company I’ve ever worked for.”

Top workplaces, midsize

These are the top 60 midsize employers, out of 81 participants in the survey. These businesses have 150-499 employees in the region.

Rank Name Founded Ownership Primary sector Headquarters Global employees
60 KPMG 1987 Private Certified public accountants and consultants St. Louis 400
59 Buckingham Wealth Partners 1994 Parent company Financial planning Clayton 487
58 Midas Hospitality 2006 Partnership Hotels St. Louis 812
57 Wunderman Thompson St. Louis 1997 Parent company Direct marketing New York City 20,000
56 ACME Constructors 1947 Private Heavy construction and civil engineering St. Louis 122
55 CliftonLarsonAllen LLP 1953 Partnership Certified public accountants and consultants Minneapolis 6,250
54 Two Men And A Truck 1994 Private Residential and commercial moving, junk removal and storage St. Louis 4,500
53 TierPoint 2010 Private Information technology St. Louis 900
52 Mid-America Transplant Services 1974 Nonprofit Organ and tissue procurement organization St. Louis 221
51 Slalom 2001 Private Management and technology consulting Seattle 8,500
50 Volpi Foods 1902 Private Food/beverages St. Louis 220
49 Artur Express Inc. 1998 Private Freight Hazelwood 475
48 Woodard Cleaning & Restoration 1946 Private Cleaning/maintenance St. Louis 234
47 Midwest BankCentre 1906 Private Banks Chesterfield 265
46 North Star Insurance Advisors 2015 Private Final expense insurance Wentzville 350
45 Accenture 1951 Public Consulting Illinois 509,000
44 Budrovich Excavating 1946 Private Subcontractors St. Louis 249
43 Jefferson R-VII School District 1952 Public Education Festus 157
42 National Medical Billing Services 2003 Private Revenue cycle management St. Louis 500
41 Windsor C-1 School District 1922 Public Primary/secondary schools Imperial 429
40 PERFICIENT 1997 Public IT consulting St. Louis 4,500
39 The Pisa Group Inc 1989 Private Call centers St. Louis 425
38 Brewer Science Inc. 1981 Private High technology (manufacturing and R&D) Rolla 427
37 Leonardo DRS- Land Systems 1969 Private Defense technology Bridgeton 6,715
36 UNCOMN LLC 2010 Partnership Consulting Scott Air Force Base 203
35 Guarantee Electrical Company 1902 Private Electrical St. Louis 576
34 The Gori Law Firm 2008 Private Law firm Edwardsville 190
33 Kuna Foodservice 1918 Private Foodservice distributor Dupo 215
32 Burns & McDonnell 1898 Private Architecture, engineering, construction Kansas City 7,600
31 Utilitra 1979 Private Energy industry services Edwardsville 333
30 Maune Raichle Hartley French & Mudd LLC 2011 Public Mesothelioma St. Louis 244
29 Ungerboeck 1985 Private Enterprise software O'Fallon, Missouri 340
28 HDIS 1986 Private Medical supplies/consumer products Olivette 285
27 Distribution Management Inc. 1972 Private Wholesale distribution St. Charles 417
26 Concordia Plan Services 1965 Nonprofit Employee benefits St. Louis 157
25 Connectria LLC 1996 Private Web hosting St. Louis 182
24 Core & Main 2017 Private Wholesale distribution St. Louis 3,500
23 Orchard Farm R-V School District 1959 Public Primary/secondary schools St. Charles 369
22 Booz Allen Hamilton 1914 Private PR and communications St. Louis 25,000
21 Carboline Company 1947 Public Chemicals/paint St. Louis 968
20 Vetta Sports 1988 Private Sports/recreation St. Louis 150
19 Treats Unleashed 2003 Private All-natural pet shop Chesterfield 106
18 Anders Minkler Huber and Helm LLP 1965 Partnership Accounting St. Louis 240
17 Gershman Mortgage 1955 Private Mortgage lending Chesterfield 305
16 Hoffmann Brothers Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing, Electrical & Appliance Repair 1989 Private Home service company St. Louis 99
15 Donald Danforth Plant Science Center 1998 Nonprofit Research St. Louis 362
14 ARCO Construction Company 1992 Private Construction St. Louis 1,178
13 Brown Smith Wallace LLP 1972 Private Accounting St. Louis 342
12 Panda Restaurant Group 1973 Private Restaurant Rosemead, California 40,632
11 USA Mortgage, a Division of DAS Acquisition Company, LLC 2001 Partnership Mortgage lending St. Louis 1,000
10 HOK 1955 Partnership Architecture St. Louis 1,700
9 CSC 1899 Private Legal and financial services Wilmington, Delaware 2,700
8 Moneta 1869 Private Financial planning St. Louis 355
7 TJ Wies Contracting, Inc. 1994 Private Commercial wall and ceiling contractor Lake Saint Louis 294
6 Cosmos Corporation 1980 Private Consumer goods St. Peters 250
5 Benjamin F. Edwards & Co. 2008 Private Full-service brokerage St. Louis 219
4 Guild Mortgage Company 1960 Private Mortgage banker Chesterfield 4,400
3 Brown & Crouppen Law Firm 1979 Private Law St. Louis 240
2 Wood Brothers Realty 2011 Private Real estate St. Louis 157
1 RedKey Realty Leaders 2012 Private Staff/agents/brokers St. Louis 188

RedKey Realty Leaders

Address • 10333 Clayton Road, Frontenac, MO 63131

Website • redkeystlouis.com

Phone • 314-692-7200

Founded • 2012

Description • Residential real estate agency

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports