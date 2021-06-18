Teamwork makes the dream work at RedKey Realty

Ask someone at RedKey Realty what it’s like to work there, and you can expect to hear a string of happy contrasts.
They’ll say it’s a fiercely collaborative office in an industry that can be cutthroat, an environment that’s fun and quirky even as agents conduct serious business, and a place to grow as a person as well as a professional.
And if that sounds too good to be true to you, you’re not alone.
“I get people that come in and they’re like, ‘Are you guys serious?’” Nate Johnson, RedKey’s director of agent development, said. “But I tell them, ’Yeah, this is real, this is what we do.’”
Here’s the proof: the Frontenac-based firm ranked first among the region’s midsize companies in this year’s Top Workplaces survey.
The company, first established in 2012, didn’t get here by accident.
CEO Jill Butler had worked in real estate before founding RedKey, and while she’d had success, she wanted the new place to be different.
“Some real estate offices will be kind of competitive, like each agent is on their own a little bit,” she said in a recent interview. “And that’s fine, but it’s not the only way.”
RedKey’s way is more about team meetings that start with people sharing what’s going good in their lives and often lead to people asking for and getting help with whatever’s going south.
“Everyone leaves their ego at the door,” agent Sandra Mesker said.
The same ethos applies online in a private Facebook group where agents and staff post inspiration and troubleshooting advice throughout the day.
Marketing director Jenn Cloud said the group existed pre-pandemic, but became a real lifeline last year.
“Agents could put something in there in the morning and probably have a dozen answers by the end of the day,” she said.
RedKey leaders concede it’s not necessarily intuitive for real estate agents to be selfless as independent contractors who compete for a limited number of available commissions.
But Klaus Bank, a broker as well as an executive at the firm, said RedKey encourages agents to see things differently.
“We focus on abundance rather than scarcity,” he said. “There’s more than enough for everybody, so it makes sense to help someone else when you can.”
It also makes sense for the bottom line.
“If you have 180 agents sharing their experience, that’s great,” Butler, the CEO, said. “That’s way better than someone trying to do it on their own.”
RedKey’s way also includes a full roster of events to maintain team chemistry.
There are birthday parties for employees where everyone said something they appreciated about the person turning one year older, and they continued even through the pandemic via Zoom.
There’s also a book club that helpfully focused on inspirational reads over the past year.
RedKey tries to help employees take care of themselves in their personal lives, too.
That means offering the usual array of benefits, of course, but it sometimes it also means bringing a masseuse into the office for a few hours for head, neck and shoulder work.
Other times it means a few days at Pere Marquette State Park for a retreat.
“We do business planning, but there’s also yoga and hiking,” Mesker said. “We spend time on ourselves as people, not just businesspeople.”
That spirit follows employees back into the office, too.
There’s a big poster in a hallway in Frontenac where employees write life goals — finishing a book, buying a new home, riding a motorcycle from Florida to Alaska.
When they reach their goal, they get their picture taken in front of the poster to commemorate it.
Butler acknowledges RedKey’s way isn’t the simplest or cheapest way to run a real estate firm.
She also concedes that not everything is perfect. The pandemic has put pursuit of some life goals on hold for the last year, and Butler says the company needs to really push people to take some vacation this year to catch up.
But she said that overall, the collaborative approach makes things fun, and the extra money spent on employees makes them happy, which makes them more productive — which makes things more fun.
And beneath all the buzzwords and business terms that float around the office, that three-letter word appears to be the heart of what’s going on at RedKey.
“I’m getting philosophical,” Butler said at one point in the interview, “but why are we here? It’s to do good things and have fun. And this is super fun for me.”
Employees agree.
“I’ve worked for several other brokers,” Mesker said, “and I would not leave. This is the best real estate company I’ve ever worked for.”
Top workplaces, midsize
|Rank
|Name
|Founded
|Ownership
|Primary sector
|Headquarters
|Global employees
|60
|KPMG
|1987
|Private
|Certified public accountants and consultants
|St. Louis
|400
|59
|Buckingham Wealth Partners
|1994
|Parent company
|Financial planning
|Clayton
|487
|58
|Midas Hospitality
|2006
|Partnership
|Hotels
|St. Louis
|812
|57
|Wunderman Thompson St. Louis
|1997
|Parent company
|Direct marketing
|New York City
|20,000
|56
|ACME Constructors
|1947
|Private
|Heavy construction and civil engineering
|St. Louis
|122
|55
|CliftonLarsonAllen LLP
|1953
|Partnership
|Certified public accountants and consultants
|Minneapolis
|6,250
|54
|Two Men And A Truck
|1994
|Private
|Residential and commercial moving, junk removal and storage
|St. Louis
|4,500
|53
|TierPoint
|2010
|Private
|Information technology
|St. Louis
|900
|52
|Mid-America Transplant Services
|1974
|Nonprofit
|Organ and tissue procurement organization
|St. Louis
|221
|51
|Slalom
|2001
|Private
|Management and technology consulting
|Seattle
|8,500
|50
|Volpi Foods
|1902
|Private
|Food/beverages
|St. Louis
|220
|49
|Artur Express Inc.
|1998
|Private
|Freight
|Hazelwood
|475
|48
|Woodard Cleaning & Restoration
|1946
|Private
|Cleaning/maintenance
|St. Louis
|234
|47
|Midwest BankCentre
|1906
|Private
|Banks
|Chesterfield
|265
|46
|North Star Insurance Advisors
|2015
|Private
|Final expense insurance
|Wentzville
|350
|45
|Accenture
|1951
|Public
|Consulting
|Illinois
|509,000
|44
|Budrovich Excavating
|1946
|Private
|Subcontractors
|St. Louis
|249
|43
|Jefferson R-VII School District
|1952
|Public
|Education
|Festus
|157
|42
|National Medical Billing Services
|2003
|Private
|Revenue cycle management
|St. Louis
|500
|41
|Windsor C-1 School District
|1922
|Public
|Primary/secondary schools
|Imperial
|429
|40
|PERFICIENT
|1997
|Public
|IT consulting
|St. Louis
|4,500
|39
|The Pisa Group Inc
|1989
|Private
|Call centers
|St. Louis
|425
|38
|Brewer Science Inc.
|1981
|Private
|High technology (manufacturing and R&D)
|Rolla
|427
|37
|Leonardo DRS- Land Systems
|1969
|Private
|Defense technology
|Bridgeton
|6,715
|36
|UNCOMN LLC
|2010
|Partnership
|Consulting
|Scott Air Force Base
|203
|35
|Guarantee Electrical Company
|1902
|Private
|Electrical
|St. Louis
|576
|34
|The Gori Law Firm
|2008
|Private
|Law firm
|Edwardsville
|190
|33
|Kuna Foodservice
|1918
|Private
|Foodservice distributor
|Dupo
|215
|32
|Burns & McDonnell
|1898
|Private
|Architecture, engineering, construction
|Kansas City
|7,600
|31
|Utilitra
|1979
|Private
|Energy industry services
|Edwardsville
|333
|30
|Maune Raichle Hartley French & Mudd LLC
|2011
|Public
|Mesothelioma
|St. Louis
|244
|29
|Ungerboeck
|1985
|Private
|Enterprise software
|O'Fallon, Missouri
|340
|28
|HDIS
|1986
|Private
|Medical supplies/consumer products
|Olivette
|285
|27
|Distribution Management Inc.
|1972
|Private
|Wholesale distribution
|St. Charles
|417
|26
|Concordia Plan Services
|1965
|Nonprofit
|Employee benefits
|St. Louis
|157
|25
|Connectria LLC
|1996
|Private
|Web hosting
|St. Louis
|182
|24
|Core & Main
|2017
|Private
|Wholesale distribution
|St. Louis
|3,500
|23
|Orchard Farm R-V School District
|1959
|Public
|Primary/secondary schools
|St. Charles
|369
|22
|Booz Allen Hamilton
|1914
|Private
|PR and communications
|St. Louis
|25,000
|21
|Carboline Company
|1947
|Public
|Chemicals/paint
|St. Louis
|968
|20
|Vetta Sports
|1988
|Private
|Sports/recreation
|St. Louis
|150
|19
|Treats Unleashed
|2003
|Private
|All-natural pet shop
|Chesterfield
|106
|18
|Anders Minkler Huber and Helm LLP
|1965
|Partnership
|Accounting
|St. Louis
|240
|17
|Gershman Mortgage
|1955
|Private
|Mortgage lending
|Chesterfield
|305
|16
|Hoffmann Brothers Heating, Air Conditioning, Plumbing, Electrical & Appliance Repair
|1989
|Private
|Home service company
|St. Louis
|99
|15
|Donald Danforth Plant Science Center
|1998
|Nonprofit
|Research
|St. Louis
|362
|14
|ARCO Construction Company
|1992
|Private
|Construction
|St. Louis
|1,178
|13
|Brown Smith Wallace LLP
|1972
|Private
|Accounting
|St. Louis
|342
|12
|Panda Restaurant Group
|1973
|Private
|Restaurant
|Rosemead, California
|40,632
|11
|USA Mortgage, a Division of DAS Acquisition Company, LLC
|2001
|Partnership
|Mortgage lending
|St. Louis
|1,000
|10
|HOK
|1955
|Partnership
|Architecture
|St. Louis
|1,700
|9
|CSC
|1899
|Private
|Legal and financial services
|Wilmington, Delaware
|2,700
|8
|Moneta
|1869
|Private
|Financial planning
|St. Louis
|355
|7
|TJ Wies Contracting, Inc.
|1994
|Private
|Commercial wall and ceiling contractor
|Lake Saint Louis
|294
|6
|Cosmos Corporation
|1980
|Private
|Consumer goods
|St. Peters
|250
|5
|Benjamin F. Edwards & Co.
|2008
|Private
|Full-service brokerage
|St. Louis
|219
|4
|Guild Mortgage Company
|1960
|Private
|Mortgage banker
|Chesterfield
|4,400
|3
|Brown & Crouppen Law Firm
|1979
|Private
|Law
|St. Louis
|240
|2
|Wood Brothers Realty
|2011
|Private
|Real estate
|St. Louis
|157
|1
|RedKey Realty Leaders
|2012
|Private
|Staff/agents/brokers
|St. Louis
|188
